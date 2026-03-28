7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business

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Founders are buying separate Mac Minis just to cage one of these tools.

It accesses your files, controls your apps and runs tasks while you sleep. Most solopreneurs have no idea what they’re handing it access to.

I break down seven AI tools powerful enough to replace real workflows inside a one-person business. Some build full software from a prompt. Some execute tasks step-by-step. And one comes with security risks most entrepreneurs don’t fully understand.

What you’ll discover:

Controversial AI founders are isolating on separate machines — and why

An AI browser that spots missed revenue in your DMs and predicts viral trends before they hit

A one-person creative studio that turns a single photo into cinematic brand content

A no-code app builder — describe your idea, get a working product

An AI research desk trained only on your documents

The SOP tool that lets you explain a process once and never repeat yourself

Plus, the exact prompts to screenshot and deploy.

Power without strategy is just risk. I’ll show you how to use these tools — and where founders are getting burned.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.