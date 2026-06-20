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Key Takeaways Social media rewards attention, but AI search works on an entirely different logic. It rewards authority.

McKinsey research found that brand-owned websites account for only 5-10% of the sources AI search systems actually pull from. The rest comes from media coverage, third-party mentions, affiliates, reviews and public authority signals.

Get your perspective into places that aren’t your website: local media, industry publications, market analysis, the kind of contributions that get cited and referenced over time rather than scroll past in 24 hours.

Walk into any real estate office right now, and the marketing conversation sounds pretty familiar. Listing videos, Instagram boosts, Zillow reviews, maybe some paid ads when things get quiet. That approach worked well for a long time, and nobody’s suggesting you throw it out entirely. But the way buyers and sellers actually find and vet who they work with is shifting in a way most of the industry hasn’t fully reckoned with yet.

AI search isn’t coming. It’s already here. McKinsey found that roughly half of consumers already use AI-powered search, and 44% of those users now prefer it over traditional search. Google’s AI Overviews reached 1.5 billion monthly users in early 2025. Adobe research shows people are pulling up ChatGPT to find local businesses, get recommendations and decide who’s worth trusting before they ever pick up a phone — 79% of consumers expect to be using AI-enhanced search within the next year. Your next client is already living in this reality, whether you are or not.

The rules of discovery just changed

Here’s what makes this shift genuinely disruptive rather than just another platform update. Social media rewarded attention. More posts, more followers, more engagement — the algorithm pushed you further. AI search works on an entirely different logic. It rewards authority. And those two things are not the same.

When a buyer pulls up an AI tool and starts asking who handles ranch properties in a specific county or which platforms are worth trusting for a major financial decision, the system isn’t tallying follower counts. It’s pulling from a much messier, more complicated picture of third-party mentions, media appearances, citations from sources the broader web already treats as credible and how consistently someone shows up as knowledgeable in their specific corner of the market.

McKinsey found that brand-owned websites account for only 5-10% of the sources AI search systems actually pull from. The rest comes from media coverage, third-party mentions, affiliates, reviews and public authority signals. Which means the agent or company with the most polished website and the most active Instagram page isn’t necessarily the one AI surfaces when a buyer starts researching who to trust.

The ones being surfaced are the ones the internet already recognizes as credible. That’s a fundamentally different game.

Visibility and verification are no longer the same thing

There’s a line worth sitting with here: being visible and being verified are no longer the same thing. Social media built visibility. AI search is increasingly about verification. And the real estate industry, which has spent the better part of a decade optimizing for the former, is largely unprepared for the latter.

When a potential buyer asks an AI tool that specializes in luxury ranch properties on the Central Coast or which proptech platforms are actually worth using for home equity decisions, the answer that comes back reflects accumulated authority, not recent posting activity. AI systems are essentially doing the trust research that buyers used to do manually, and they’re doing it faster and with less patience for thin digital footprints.

Studies now show AI overviews reduce organic click-through rates by 34.5%, with a growing share of searches becoming zero-click experiences entirely. People are getting answers before they ever visit a website. That means if you’re not in the answer, you’re not in the conversation.

The agents already winning this started earlier

The frustrating truth about what’s coming is that the people best positioned for it didn’t get there by chasing AI search specifically. They got there by doing the things that build genuine authority over time, like contributing market commentary to local media, being quoted in housing coverage, building a recognizable point of view in their category and showing up consistently in third-party places rather than only on their own channels.

Those at the top of competitive markets have quietly operated this way for years. The media presence, the editorial contributions, the local authority — it always looked like brand building. What it actually was, without anyone framing it this way at the time, was exactly the kind of authority infrastructure that AI systems now favor heavily.

The gap between those agents and the ones still betting everything on social reach is about to get much harder to close. Not impossible, but the window for getting ahead of this rather than catching up to it is narrowing.

What actually moves the needle now

This isn’t an argument to abandon social media or stop running ads. Those things still matter for different reasons. But where to focus energy going into the back half of this decade looks different than it did five years ago.

Pick a lane and go deep rather than staying broad and forgettable. An agent with a clear, specific specialty like equestrian estates, coastal acreage, new construction in a defined market, divorce, etc., gives AI systems something concrete to work with. A generic presence across every category gives them nothing to latch onto. Get your perspective into places that aren’t yours: local media, trade publications, housing commentary, market analysis, the kind of contributions that get cited and referenced over time rather than scroll past in 24 hours. Think seriously about your third-party footprint, not just your owned channels. Reviews matter, but so does being mentioned in a news story, quoted in a housing piece or referenced somewhere a buyer actually reads before making a decision.

The same calculus applies to proptech companies working in this space. Platforms building media presence and stacking authority signals are now positioning themselves to surface naturally when buyers start asking AI which tools to trust with significant financial decisions. The ones ignoring this will find themselves invisible at the moment it matters most, and that’s a hard position to recover from in a category where trust drives everything.

The agents and companies that come out ahead here won’t necessarily be the loudest. They’ll just be the easiest to verify. In real estate, where trust is the actual product being sold on both sides of every transaction, that’s the only distinction that’s going to matter.

The rules changed. The question is whether you noticed in time to do something about it.