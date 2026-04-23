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Key Takeaways When a company first launches, there’s a short stretch of time where nobody has fully decided what it is yet. That ambiguity is actually an opportunity, because whoever fills it first tends to own the interpretation going forward.

Getting that story right early isn’t a branding exercise; it’s one of the more consequential decisions a company makes, even when it doesn’t feel like one at the time.

There’s a particular kind of frustration that founders in emerging industries know well, where you’re building something real, the product is working, and the market still doesn’t quite understand what you are. Not because the idea is too complicated, but because someone else’s description of it got there first.

In proptech, that dynamic shows up constantly, and it doesn’t just affect press coverage or investor conversations. It shapes adoption, trust and how long it takes a genuinely new model to gain any traction at all.

Most of the time, this happens not because founders communicated badly, but because markets are impatient about categorization. Something new appears, and people immediately try to fit it into something they already understand, a brokerage variation, another listings tool, agent software with a better interface. The label spreads before the company has had enough time in the world to push back on it, and by the time there’s enough traction to correct the framing, the assumption has already done a year or two of work.

The window most founders don’t notice

When a company first shows up, there’s a short stretch of time where nobody has fully decided what it is yet. That ambiguity is actually an opportunity, because whoever fills it first tends to own the interpretation going forward. Investors are still forming opinions, the press is still working out the right framing and customers are trying to figure out where the thing fits relative to everything they already know. If founders step into that window with a clear and consistent explanation of what they’re building, that narrative tends to guide how the company is understood going forward. If they don’t, the market will come up with one on its own.

That’s not anyone being careless; it’s just how people process new information when they’re moving quickly. The shorthand that gets attached to a company in those early months spreads through pitch decks, coverage and word of mouth faster than most founders expect. Real estate is a particularly rigid industry because the roles have been ingrained for so long, and new entrants almost always get interpreted through those existing structures before anyone takes the time to understand what’s actually different.

The companies doing the most interesting work are often the ones with the hardest time getting accurately described, because what they’re building doesn’t map cleanly onto anything that already exists.

Why real estate tech is especially vulnerable

Ownli is a decent example of this tension. The platform lets sellers manage the listing process directly with flat-fee pricing that makes costs visible upfront, which is a real structural departure from how commissions have traditionally worked, but from a distance it’s easy to misread as just a discount brokerage and move on. Relm and Homhub.ai are navigating similar friction from different corners of the transaction. When investors start comparing you to the wrong peers, or press frames the story around assumptions the product was never designed to meet, the company ends up spending energy correcting the record rather than explaining the actual value, and that’s a hard dynamic to escape once it gets going.

The deeper issue is that wrong categorization doesn’t just affect how a company is talked about. It affects who invests, what consumers expect when they show up, which journalists cover it and how, and what kinds of partnerships become available. In an industry like real estate, where consumer trust is already a high bar and most buyers will only go through a handful of transactions in their lifetime, arriving with the wrong first impression is an expensive problem to fix later.

The story doesn’t wait for the system

There’s a version of this that played out pretty visibly with autonomous vehicles. For a few years, the conversation was entirely centered around full self-driving being right around the corner, which set expectations that the underlying technology wasn’t close to meeting. When those timelines didn’t hold up, the whole category got written off as overhyped, even though the engineering was progressing steadily underneath all the noise. A lot of genuinely useful work got caught in that backlash and ignored, even though it had nothing to do with the public perception that created the problem. When reality didn’t keep pace, which it never does with innovation, the narrative swung hard in the other direction and stayed there.

Proptech has its own slower version of the same thing. The category got significant attention during the years when platforms like Redfin or Zillow were reshaping information access, and the expectation that formed around that wave was that real disruption had arrived. When the deeper structural changes — transaction economics, actual consumer leverage, pricing transparency — turned out to be a much longer road, the skepticism that followed was broader than it probably deserved to be. Companies doing serious work on harder problems were operating inside a narrative that had already decided the space was mostly incremental.

For founders, that should feel like a practical concern more than an abstract one. The story people hear about a company early on doesn’t just shape press coverage, it shapes whether consumers feel comfortable trying something new in a transaction that is, for most of them, the biggest financial decision of their lives. Getting that story right early isn’t a branding exercise; it’s one of the more consequential decisions a company makes, even when it doesn’t feel like one at the time.

Because once the market has made up its mind about what your company is, changing that is genuinely hard, and the window where you had the most influence over it is quickly in the rearview mirror.

Founders don’t just build products. They define what those products mean to the market.