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Key Takeaways Avoidance might protect short-term performance, but it quietly erodes trust, engagement and long-term results.

Empathy isn’t a soft skill — it’s a strategic advantage that builds stronger, more resilient teams.

As I write this article, here is the reality: according to a recent Conference Board survey, the share of consumers who viewed jobs as “hard to get” increased to a five-year high in February 2026, though households also believed the availability of jobs had improved. Labor market data shows that the median duration of unemployment is near four-year highs, and jobs remain scarce for young college graduates. Unemployed recent college graduates do not show up in the claims data because they have limited or no work history, making them ineligible to file for jobless benefits.

What this means is that for family members, neighbors, colleagues and strangers alike, two things are true: most people are cautiously optimistic about their future employment prospects, and, except the rare 1%, most Americans have to work, and, in most households, need two sources of income.

In these times, I believe that many leaders are facing an existential question: Do I embrace escapism or an empathetic leadership style?

Escapist leaders

Escapism psychology refers to “the mental diversion from unpleasant or boring aspects of daily life. It’s like a mental escape hatch, allowing us to temporarily step away from our problems, responsibilities, or the harsh realities of the world around us.” In leadership, I believe this shows itself in a variety of ways. Here are a few examples:

Saying often and proudly mantras such as: “Let’s conduct business as usual…”

One of the boldest (and also most toxic) expressions I have personally heard is, “Don’t forget to check your emotions at the door.”

Actively prohibiting spaces where non-managerial staff can provide feedback to their supervisors or have meaningful growth opportunities.

Avoiding thoughtfully addressing conflict or concerns by either ignoring them and/or managing out the person the workplace has deemed difficult, when in reality they may have a perspective that could strengthen the organization.

In these types of professional environments where escaping versus connecting through the work is the cultural norm, organizations will achieve scorecard short-term results; it is also likely that their employees will show signs of burnout, and the worst managers will have endless turnover and reported employee dissatisfaction. People will stay on their jobs no longer committed to the strategic priorities of their organization, but simply to get a wage and benefits, while also quietly quitting — not because they are lazy but because they have received a clear signal that they are insignificant and have no value.

It is worth noting that perhaps the leader is not solely to blame; in some cases, when a leader chooses to manage their organization in a way that escapes genuine culture building and abdicates leading for what is convenient, it may be because they are too burned out or lack support from their superiors. In my experience, leaders choose not to be the leader they want because they likely have not been led and feel overwhelmed and isolated.

Empathetic leadership

In these uncertain and conflicting times, what some may consider a brave approach is leading with empathy. Empathetic leadership requires a greater level of commitment and self-sacrifice; it requires leaders to do what great leaders have done since the dawn of time: prioritize the growth and development of others over themselves. Empathy is an active choice to be courageous, brave and vulnerable with very little external validation.

Moreover, empathy is hard because it is against our nature, whereas escapism speaks directly to our need for routine, survival and safety. The lure of escapism is that we are told that if we just let “all of that” happen out there, my company and I, my team and I, will be just fine. And yet, we have to question this hypothesis because my theory is that escapism, which is driven by avoidance, is a foundation built on eggshells ready to crumble at any moment. Admittedly, I am a proponent of empathic leadership, which in the workplace shows up in these behaviors:

Conducting organizational surveys and then being held accountable for the results, even if they are uncomfortable.

Consensus building vs. unilateral decision making.

Incorporating a value of continuous learning prepares people to become leaders either within or outside of the organization.

Facilitation of a culture of psychological safety where people are encouraged to think independently, provide feedback and discuss in a civil manner

Here’s my challenge

The Center for Creative Leadership established in their white paper the benefits of empathy in the workplace: “When a manager is a good listener, people feel respected, and trust can grow. Moreover, as managers hone their empathy skills through listening, perspective taking and compassion, they are improving their leadership effectiveness and increasing the chances of success in the job.”

Here is my two-step challenge to every leader or aspiring leader at this moment.