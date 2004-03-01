Is talking to certain prospects like talking to a brick wall? It may be time to cut your losses and walk.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The customer is always right. We've heard that as a basicbusiness truth since the beginning of business. And for the mostpart, it's true. But there are times when it's appropriateto tell a particular buyer-the one who saps your strength andwastes your time again and again-that although the customer may beright, the relationship is wrong.

I'm not saying get rid of every customer who is difficult todeal with. I'm suggesting that it may be time to weed out yourcustomer base so you can harvest the greatest rewards. Here aresome ways to do that: