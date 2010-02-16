Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I'm starting a business. Should I outsource everything?

A: Don't outsource the unique skill or product that you bring to the business, but everything else is fair game. "Outsource as much as possible," says Bruce Judson, senior faculty fellow at the Yale School of Management and founder of thecostsavingsguy.com, a site that recommends web-based outsourcing applications for business owners.

"You should be working on the business, not in it, and a good service frees up time for you to focus on what you do best," Judson says. Paying dearly for a custom job may meet your current needs, but it will also require additional costs for upgrades and maintenance, and more importantly, will soon be out of date.