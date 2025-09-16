Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chris Brown doesn't just run food trucks. He runs a broadcast studio on wheels.

At World Famous, every truck doubles as a stage, outfitted with cameras, livestreams and even Ring doorbell cameras. Brown, who calls himself "China Man Live" when streaming, oversees five food trucks along with four restaurant locations across Florida and Georgia.

Customers don't just line up for food; they put on a show for his cameras. Some dance. Some rap. One woman even played the harmonica. Brown turned those moments into the "Chat with China Man" giveaway, a bracket-style competition where fans compete on camera for a $10,000 prize. The result is part restaurant, part reality show.

"It's showtime," Brown says. "You gotta put on something. People come out because they've been hearing about me for so long. The experience has to be there."

That experience feels more like an amusement park ride than a quick bite to eat. Fans wait in lines for over an hour, excited for the Championship Egg Roll Food Truck Tour.

Brown himself compares it to a ride at Disney World. Behind the scenes, he has built the infrastructure to make the magic possible. His trucks carry 4K cameras, BirdDog joysticks and AI-driven meeting cameras that let him virtually appear at any location.

From his broadcast control center, he merges internet systems and drops into different sites in real time, greeting crowds as if he cloned himself.

The setup recalls a national news network, except the subject is egg rolls. Customers don't just order food, they join a live broadcast watched by thousands online. When Brown shows up in person, the energy multiplies. "I'm like Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny everywhere I go," he laughs, showing off the sparkly grill on his teeth.

For Brown, selling egg rolls is only half the story. The other half is creating a spectacle big enough to match the name World Famous.

An accidental superpower

Brown never planned to run a restaurant. His first attempt nearly collapsed.

When he opened a small takeout spot almost a decade ago, he hired cooks to run the kitchen while he handled the business side. It fell apart. "They were just taking me for a paycheck, taking me for a ride," he admits. Right before closing the doors, his wife asked what was next. Brown's answer surprised even himself: He would step into the kitchen.

What he found there changed everything. "I realized I have a superpower like an X-Man," he says. That superpower was a sharp palate and a knack for creativity. He experimented with oxtail fat burgers and scratch-made sauces, but knew burgers and wings would only carry him so far. To stand out, he turned to egg rolls.

His first flavors, including Philly cheesesteak, chicken Philly and his yin-yang sauce, were instant hits. Soon he was competing in food festivals across Florida, beating Italian restaurants at Magic City Casino and winning first place with his Cuban-inspired "croquette roll." He didn't just enter competitions; he dominated them.

Crowds followed. At food truck roundups, Brown's lines stretched so long that other vendors complained. Rather than back down, he leaned into the demand and created the Championship Egg Roll Food Truck Tour, a traveling circuit that draws thousands each weekend.

Expansion soon followed with restaurants, commissaries and fleets of trucks across Florida and Georgia. Through it all, Brown has been relentless about consistency. "I'm like [Gordon] Ramsay on steroids in my commissary," he says. "I just want everything to come out perfect."

Now that same obsession fuels his technology. From 4K cameras to AI-driven systems, Brown has turned food trucks into a connected network of kitchens and studios. Every egg roll is made to standard, every interaction is captured on camera, and every customer becomes part of the show. For Brown, food and broadcast are inseparable, and together, they just might make World Famous live up to its name.

