Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
Join us for this free webinar as executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, shares with us actionable tips to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Register now →
While business operations are generally black and white (hello, spreadsheets,) there are often unique cultural and environmental nuances that drive how a Black-owned brand is developed and launched, ultimately shaping how it is received and grows in the marketplace. Learn from global executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, how to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Also, discover how to go beyond checking a DEI box, to enhancing any company's operations with Black-owned brands.
Secure your spot today!
About the Speaker:
Zakiya Larry, immediate past Chief Communications Officer for Constellation, a group within Stagwell, elevates brands and awareness through visibility strategy, media coaching, speaking and PR training, crisis mitigation and strategic public relations.
Zakiya's media features as an expert include: The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine (.com,) FOX News Radio Network, BlackEnterprise.com, The Washington Post, ESSENCE, Ebony, and many others.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Why Aren't You Happy, Even When You Get What You Want? This Founder Teamed Up With the Dalai Lama Himself to Cure Your 'Insatiable' Desire.
-
Kidnappers Held a Gun to His Head and Pulled the Trigger. The Terror of That Moment Fueled His Billion-Dollar Startup.
-
Who's Responsible for a Toxic Workplace? If You Do Any of These 3 Things, Look in the Mirror.
-
Make Better, Faster Decisions Using This Simple 3-Step Framework
-
-
This Founder Launched an Ecommerce Company After a Frustrating College Experience. Now, Its Shipping Times Rival Amazon Prime's.
-
Here's Why a Crisis May Actually Be the Best Thing That Can Happen to You