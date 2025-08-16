Get a Social Media and Marketing Education with This $35 Bundle Ten courses to boost your reach and revenue.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

You don't need a $5,000-a-month marketing firm to get results. With the Ultimate 2025 Social Media & Freelancer Marketing Bundle, you'll gain lifetime access to 10 expertly designed courses covering social media strategy, personal branding, and online business growth—all for just $34.99 (MSRP: $200) for a limited time.

Packed with 5.9 hours of actionable lessons, this bundle shows you how to leverage platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and more—without spending your entire workweek trying to figure out algorithms. You'll also learn how to use ChatGPT to generate viral content ideas, design scroll-stopping thumbnails, and write compelling blogs that boost SEO.

Another advantage of this bundle is the flexibility it offers for real-world applications. You're not just passively watching videos—you'll walk away with practical, ready-to-use strategies that can be implemented immediately in your business or side hustle.

Whether it's optimizing a blog post for search visibility, refining your TikTok hook to grab attention in the first three seconds, or creating a YouTube thumbnail that drives clicks, each course delivers actionable steps you can put into play the same day.

For small-business owners, freelancers, or corporate leaders wanting to sharpen their team's marketing skills, this bundle delivers practical strategies you can implement the same day you learn them.

With this self-paced, always-accessible training, you can adapt faster—on your schedule and at a fraction of the usual cost.

Get lifetime access to the Ultimate 2025 Social Media & Freelancer Marketing Bundle while it's on sale for just $34.99 (MSRP: $200) for a limited time.

