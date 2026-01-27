How I Built $700 Million in Businesses Without Outside Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many independent entrepreneurs, especially in industries dominated by conglomerates, private equity, or mega-groups, it can feel like the game is already over.

I used to believe that too.

But over the past 20 years, I’ve built and exited multiple technology companies, scaled family-owned businesses across multiple regions and completed more than $700 million in cumulative transactions — all without losing control of our companies or culture and without relying on outside investors.

Today, I operate through a self-funded family office model that gives me something big investors can never buy: speed, conviction and the ability to make generational decisions instead of quarterly ones.

What I’ve learned is simple: independent entrepreneurs aren’t losing — they’re playing the wrong game. Over the years, I’ve developed a system to fight back by thinking differently, and the same principles apply to almost any business. Here’s my playbook:

1. Run every company like a startup, not a legacy business

Most independent businesses slow down as they grow — too much tradition, too much “this is how we’ve always done it.” I reversed that pattern. Every business I run, whether tech, retail, or service-based, operates with:

Daily standups

Scoreboards and real-time KPIs

Clear accountability for every role

Fast iteration with zero bureaucracy

Tracking metrics in real-time — like customer acquisition, operational efficiency and service delivery — lets you make decisions based on your own data, not assumptions. Speed, transparency and relentless accountability always outperform tradition, no matter your industry.

2. Build digital infrastructure before scaling

Before expanding into multiple locations or markets, I built digital technology and operational frameworks from scratch. These tools didn’t just provide capital — they created systems we still rely on today.

Many entrepreneurs scale before fixing systems, creating operational drag. Without consistent ways to track performance, onboard teams or forecast resources, growth can become chaotic. Digital clarity creates financial clarity and allows you to scale without losing control.

For example, our proprietary tools connect every part of the business — from marketing to operations to customer service — providing real-time visibility into performance. This enables faster decisions, better resource allocation and a competitive edge over groups that rely on outdated reports and slow approvals.

3. Control your capital, don’t rent it

One of the biggest advantages independents have is freedom from quarterly return pressures. That’s why our family office is self-funded. We reinvest heavily into operations, technology, talent and scalable systems.

Owning your capital gives you control over the timetable. We can acquire underperforming assets, improve them, and see results within months rather than waiting for approval from outside investors. Independents can move faster, capture opportunities and make strategic decisions that larger players can’t.

4. Focus on your core advantage

Entrepreneurs often spread themselves too thin, chasing multiple markets, products, or ideas. Our edge comes from focus: improving the customer experience and maximizing operational efficiency. Everything else is noise.

By concentrating on your strengths, you can grow faster than competitors who scale without a strategy. Focusing energy on what you do best creates differentiation, builds expertise, and drives results across industries.

5. Make talent the center of your business

Every business I’ve grown — whether tech, retail, or service — has been built on talent. Capital is important, but people compound faster than money.

We invest early in high-performance operators, marketers, data analysts, culture-builders and customer experience leaders. Independent businesses can compete with larger groups if they treat talent as a growth strategy, not a cost. Empowered teams execute faster, innovate smarter and deliver experiences that leave competitors scrambling.

6. Build for the long hold, even if you plan to exit

It may seem counterintuitive, but building a business as if you’ll own it for 30 years creates optionality. Strong infrastructure, disciplined operations, and repeatable processes attract buyers naturally.

Our tech startups received unsolicited acquisition offers because they were well-run. The same is true for other businesses—long-term thinking doesn’t delay exits, it makes them easier and more profitable.

7. Embrace adaptability and discipline

Markets change. Consumer behavior shifts. Technology evolves. Entrepreneurs who succeed combine flexibility with rigor.

In our businesses, we innovate rapidly while maintaining structured operating rhythms. Strict processes and standards coexist with the ability to pivot quickly when conditions shift. Success belongs to those who can adapt without losing precision.

Be a disruptor, regardless of your industry

Big investors and conglomerates aren’t the enemy. Competition isn’t the enemy. The only enemy is stagnation.

Independent entrepreneurs who combine startup-style execution, digital-first operations, strong talent, long-term thinking, and disciplined capital allocation can outperform larger competitors. Stop trying to compete with the big players. Change the game instead.

