As an entrepreneur and publicist, I’ve spent years trying to figure out the most effective ways to get my message out. Early in my career, I approached several publications with pitches about the services I offered, confident that the right story would catch a journalist’s attention and propel my business. More often than not, I got polite rejections or no response at all.



Then, one day, I received a different kind of reply.

My first experience with pay-to-play

One of the publications I had pitched to offered to publish an article about my work for a set fee. At first, I hesitated. Paying for coverage felt foreign — maybe even a little uncomfortable. But then I realized, why not?



I was already investing in social media ads and marketing campaigns to reach potential customers. So, paying to share my expertise in a good magazine was no different. It was simply another way to educate my audience I wanted to serve.



That realization changed how I looked at paid media. The real issue is not the act of paying for placement, but how the story is told in paid media. Over time, I learned that pay-to-play isn’t inherently a problem — bad storytelling is.

The shift in modern media

The modern media landscape has shifted dramatically.



Traditional advertising models are collapsing and publications, especially trade and niche outlets, are seeking new revenue streams.



According to research, the global native advertising market was valued at approximately $105.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 13.9% compounded annual growth rate through 2033. The rise of paid and integrated content formats shows that the market values high-quality storytelling that delivers relevance, not just promotional messaging.



So, what separates a ‘bad’ paid article from a legitimate, value-driven piece? The answer is — Transparency and editorial integrity.



Paid content can support journalism and provide value to readers when it aligns with the publication’s standards and tone. In my career, I’ve worked with many talented freelance writers who contribute to good outlets, and I’ve seen firsthand how a well-crafted article, whether earned or paid, can resonate with an audience if it addresses trends, challenges or insights relevant to the industry.



Readers rarely stop to consider who wrote a piece; all they care about is whether it provides useful information to them or not.

Combining paid and earned media

In practice, a hybrid strategy works best. Early-stage founders benefit from a mix of paid placements and earned media. Paid placements can provide visibility, provide a foundation for future PR efforts, and serve as conversation starters when pitching to other journalists.



I’ve personally used paid articles as a way to open doors with reporters who might otherwise have overlooked my pitches. Once they see that you have been featured in a publication before, they’re more likely to engage with you to explore and discuss other angles.



For founders considering paid placements, my advice is simple: don’t make it about you. Focus on the trend or problem your product or service addresses. Explain why it matters to the customer or industry as a whole. Make the article relatable.



For example, instead of writing a piece that says, “My company does X,” frame it as, “Here’s why X is a growing challenge in the industry and how your company is addressing it.” Explain the value you are creating with your business. This approach positions you as a thought leader rather than a self-promoter.



However, balance is key. Too many ‘sponsored’ or ‘paid’ labels can dilute credibility. Complement paid placements with organic coverage and make sure each piece delivers insights, trends or advice your audience can use. This approach not only amplifies your reach but also builds trust over time.

Key takeaway

For founders navigating the media world, paid editorial content is a debatable topic, but when done correctly, it’s a strategic investment that allows you to educate, engage and influence your audience—without compromising the integrity of the publication or your own reputation. Like any tool in your marketing toolkit, its value depends on how thoughtfully you use it.



In my career, paying to share my expertise has opened doors, built visibility, credibility and accelerated growth for my clients and my own ventures.

Focus on the story quality, relevance and transparency. Then pay-to-play becomes a smart, effective strategy and not a red flag.