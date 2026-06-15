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Key Takeaways Look at the founders and companies in your space that feel genuinely established. That sense of credibility you get from them probably didn’t come from a single defining moment; it came from seeing their name enough times, in enough relevant places, that they stopped feeling like an unknown quantity.

A good brand reputation is built through small interactions over a long stretch of time, not a one-off article featuring your business. Develop relationships with local reporters, attend local events and use every exchange as a pitch opportunity.

Treat media as an infrastructure you consistently maintain, rather than occasionally activated when it benefits you.

Every founder remembers their first real media moment. Maybe it was a feature in a regional business publication, a mention in a trade outlet or a brief appearance in a newsletter covering your space. Someone sends the link around. A few people congratulate you. The team is briefly energized. Then you wait.

And usually, not much happens. No sudden customer surge. No inbound investor emails. No visible spike in demo requests. Seven days later, you’re wondering what the point was, back to the same conversations you were having before the article went live.

Here’s the thing: It probably was worth it. You just stopped too soon and measured it wrong.

One article was never the point

Most founders approach press coverage like a campaign. You pitch, you get placed, you watch what happens. Nothing dramatic comes of it, so you file it away and move on. That pattern is exactly why companies get occasional coverage and feel like they have nothing to show for it.

A single article reaches a portion of your audience at one moment in time, and realistically, most of them aren’t ready to act yet. That’s not a media problem. That’s just how attention and timing work. The error is treating coverage like a standalone event rather than a contribution to something that grows over time.

Worth saying quickly: Yes, get the most out of every piece you do land. Pull it into investor decks, sales follow-ups, recruiting conversations, new business emails. Coverage fades fast on its own; it stays useful when you keep it circulating. Do that deliberately and consistently.

But that’s the quick win. The thing that actually separates companies that benefit from media from those that don’t goes considerably deeper.

The real game is volume and consistency over time

Look at the founders and companies in your space that feel genuinely established. That sense of credibility you get from them probably didn’t come from a single defining moment. It came from seeing their name enough times, in enough relevant places, that they stopped feeling like an unknown quantity. That’s not luck. It’s what sustained presence actually produces.

Treating media as an ongoing function rather than a series of individual swings is what creates that effect. A company landing a few pieces of meaningful coverage a year is doing something categorically different from one landing several dozen. At a certain volume, consistent presence starts changing how your company is perceived in ways that individual placements never could. It stops being about any specific story.

Investors who have encountered your name across multiple relevant publications before you pitch them enter that conversation differently than they would cold. Customers who’ve come across you in two or three separate places before a sales call starts are warmer before you say a word. Partners in your space recognize you as a fixture rather than someone new. None of that comes from one article. Most of it doesn’t even come from five.

What consistent pitching actually looks like

Hearing “be more consistent with PR” and picturing a higher volume of press releases is the wrong interpretation. Consistent media presence means staying engaged enough with what’s happening in your industry that you have something genuinely worth saying on a regular basis, and being easy enough to work with that journalists think of you when they need a source.

Reporters work the same beats repeatedly. Same industries, same recurring themes, same types of companies. The people they keep calling back are rarely the ones with the most firepower behind them. More often, it’s whoever gave a straight answer last time, responded when the deadline was close and didn’t use every exchange as a pitch opportunity. That’s a simple bar, and surprisingly few founders clear it consistently.

That reputation gets built through small interactions over a long stretch of time. Responding when someone reaches out even when there’s nothing immediately in it for you. Commenting on something happening in your space before competitors have thought to weigh in. Being genuinely useful to someone trying to understand your industry, not just your company. Once a journalist sees you that way, you start showing up in stories you never pitched. You get included in category pieces because someone remembered you were worth talking to. A reporter who covered you once comes back six months later for a different angle. That kind of ongoing presence is hard to replicate through any other means, and it accumulates in ways a single placement simply cannot.

What a steady drumbeat actually does

The cumulative effect of consistent coverage touches every part of the business. Most of it is impossible to attribute to a specific article, but it becomes hard to ignore over the course of a year.

For investors, showing up repeatedly in relevant outlets signals that a company is active and building something the market finds worth covering. A founder walking into a fundraise with a dozen legitimate third-party pieces over the past year enters that room from a different position than one pitching cold.

For customers and users, trust gets built before the first conversation happens. People research companies before they buy, and in categories where the decision carries real weight, that research matters. Housing and real estate technology are the clearest example, a platform operating there benefits far more from a consistent trail of third-party validation than from any single feature write-up, because the decisions are financial and personal in a way that requires accumulated confidence. Ownli is a good case in point: In a category where homeowners are handing over data tied to their most significant asset, repeated credible coverage does something that owned content simply can’t. The same logic holds in fintech, health tech, legal tech, etc, anywhere the cost of a wrong decision is high enough that buyers do serious homework first.

For hiring, media presence matters in ways that don’t always get discussed. Strong candidates have options and they pay attention to which companies seem to be going somewhere. Consistent coverage is one of the clearer external signals of momentum, and it reaches people who were never actively looking for you.

And increasingly, a steady trail of coverage shapes how your company appears in search and AI-driven research. Investors, customers and partners all validate before they commit. What they find, or don’t find, shapes how credible the business feels before they ever reach your homepage.

The infrastructure nobody talks about

Most of the value that media builds doesn’t show up in real time. You won’t be able to trace a closed deal back to a specific article most of the time. You won’t see the moment an investor’s perception shifted after encountering your name for the fourth time. You won’t know which journalist decided to include you in a story you never pitched because you’d been useful to them twice before.

But the companies that treat media as infrastructure, something consistently maintained rather than occasionally activated, tend to close faster, raise more easily and enter important relationships from a position of recognized credibility rather than cold uncertainty.

One article is a data point. A few dozen articles spread across a year start to look like a track record. That distinction matters more than most founders appreciate until they’ve experienced both sides of it.

Media isn’t the outcome. Reputation is. And reputation gets built through consistent effort over time, not a single well-placed story.