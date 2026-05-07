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Key Takeaways Founders believe fundraising is an evaluation of what their company is, but it’s not. It’s an evaluation of what their company seems like, the category it fits, the story it triggers and the mental shortcut it activates in the first 30 seconds of a pitch.

The first move is to decide what category you’re claiming, not just what category you might fit.

The second move is to stress-test your interpretation with people who have no context.

The last move is to pick your comparables before someone else picks them for you.

Take two identical companies. Same product, same traction, same team. One raises a Series A in six weeks, while the other can’t get a second meeting. The difference has nothing to do with the business.

This isn’t a thought experiment; it’s what actually happens. Founders talk about it in hushed tones after the rejections stack up. They’ll tell you the market is tough, that rates are high, that investors are being cautious. Some of that is true. But a lot of the time, the problem is simpler and harder to fix at the same time: The company is being interpreted wrong, and nobody on the inside can see it.

Investors aren’t evaluating you from scratch

Here’s what founders consistently get backwards. They believe fundraising is an evaluation of what their company is, but it’s not. It’s an evaluation of what their company seems like, the category it fits, the story it triggers and the mental shortcut it activates in the first 30 seconds of a pitch. Investors are not running deep analytical processes on every deal. They’re pattern-matching. And if your pattern is fuzzy, or worse, if it matches the wrong thing, you’re done before you’ve started.

The shortcut investors rely on most is the category. Not market size, not unit economics — category. If you can’t be placed quickly, you become a problem to solve rather than an opportunity to fund. Blockchain companies learned this in 2019 when the category became radioactive overnight and every founder scrambled to rephrase their deck without changing a single line of code. The technology didn’t change. The perception did. And perception moved faster than any pivot ever could.

Proptech is a living case study in how brutal this gets. The sector pulled in roughly $16.7 billion in VC funding in 2025, a 67% bounce-back from a rough 2024. That sounds like a rising tide. It isn’t. The money went almost entirely to construction tech, property management software, AI-powered transaction tools and B2B compliance platforms, categories investors already understand and already have mental models for.

The startups disrupting the actual real estate business model, the ones rethinking how agents get paid or how buyers access verified data or how ownership gets structured, those companies are largely still starving. They raised the same amount of money in a sector pulling in billions, because their interpretation doesn’t fit neatly into an existing box. That’s not a product problem. That’s a positioning problem that nobody on the team diagnosed.

If you don’t fit a box, you don’t get funded

The internal messaging trap is where most founders lose months. The pitch gets workshopped until the team loves it. Everyone around the table has heard it 50 times, internalized the logic and filled in the gaps automatically. The deck feels airtight. Then it goes into the world and lands like a flat tire, because the team has been testing the message on people who already understand it. The people who don’t understand it, the investors, journalists and consumers seeing it cold, for the first time, in the middle of a dozen other pitches, are the real test. And most founders never actually run that test before they’re sitting across from someone with a checkbook.

What compounds this is that wrong interpretations spread. A VC passes and mentions it to another VC. The framing they used, “feels like X, which already failed” or “plays in a crowded space,” becomes the working narrative for your company before you’ve had a chance to correct it. Perception, once seeded, moves through networks faster than any update you can send. You don’t get a second first impression in this market, and the informal investor network is smaller and tighter than founders assume.

The valuation and deal speed consequences are real and often invisible. A company that gets interpreted as a niche B2B SaaS tool gets priced like one. A company that gets interpreted as infrastructure for a new category gets priced on vision. Same business, different story, different outcome. Deal timelines follow the same logic: When a category is understood, diligence is faster because the mental model is already there. When it isn’t, every meeting becomes an education session, and education sessions rarely close rounds.

Interpretation is a founder responsibility

So what do you actually do about it? The first move is to decide what category you’re claiming, not just what category you might fit. There’s a difference. Claiming is active and deliberate; it means saying explicitly, early and often: We are this, and we are not that. The “not that” half is the part most founders skip. But the boundaries matter as much as the identity. If you don’t define the edges of what you are, investors will draw them for you based on whatever they saw last week that looked similar. You will lose that comparison every time.

The second move is to stress-test your interpretation with people who have no context. Not advisors who know your space. Not investors who’ve met you before. Actual cold eyes, someone who will tell you what they think you do after 90 seconds with your deck. If their answer is wrong, the deck is wrong. Full stop. No amount of in-meeting explanation fixes a category problem that starts before you open your mouth.

The third is to pick your comparables before someone else picks them for you. Comparables are the shorthand investors use to tell each other what you are. “It’s like Zillow but for commercial” means something. “It’s like Uber but for real estate” means nothing, and now you sound like every pitch from 2016. Choose your comps the way a lawyer chooses precedents, strategically, with the outcome in mind, and in service of the interpretation you want to own.

Founders building genuinely new things are especially exposed here. The more innovative the model, the less it looks like anything investors have funded before, which means the more work perception requires. That’s not unfair, it’s just physics. The burden of interpretation falls on the founder, not the investor. Investors did not get paid to understand you, they got paid to find the ones who make themselves understandable.

The company that raises isn’t always the best company. It’s usually the most interpretable one.