Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Constantly pursuing new ideas feels strategic and proactive, but what it’s actually doing is resetting momentum instead of getting you anywhere new.

Anchor every decision to one key metric. Before pursuing any new initiative, ask whether it directly moves your primary goal for the quarter. If it doesn’t, “park it” for later.

Businesses that see lasting growth are the ones that stay focused long enough for effort to compound. Your next breakthrough will likely come from better execution of what you’re already doing.

If you are a founder, you probably have no shortage of ideas. Your brain is likely constantly swirling with new offers, new platforms, new partnerships, a different niche, a rebrand, a podcast, and maybe a whole new company.

The problem is that ideas feel like momentum. They feel strategic and like you’re being proactive, and they can give you a hit of energy when things feel slow or hard.

However, constant pivoting creates leakage rather than growth.

The shiny object trap is about misallocated focus from you as the business owner and how it affects everything else in your business.

Why shiny things feel productive

Our brains love novelty, especially when current work feels boring, difficult or uncertain. Especially in harder times, new things can feel like solutions.

By pursuing a new thing rather than working on what you already have, you get to avoid the uncomfortable middle part of building something that works — optimizing, refining, improving the fundamentals — and instead jump to something fresh.

It can feel like action, but it often will reset momentum instead of getting you anywhere new.

Every time you chase a new idea, you pay in four ways:

Attention Team bandwidth Capital Brand

When you pivot too often, your energy is split into too many parts. Instead of doubling down on what is already working, you split focus across experiments that never get enough time to compound.

Your team feels this as well. They cannot build systems around a moving target, and constantly changing things forces them to reset over and over. It often frustrates them, too.

Pivoting also dilutes capital. Even small experiments cost something — think, design time, software, ads, onboarding, training.

Lastly, your brand becomes fuzzy. When you constantly shift positioning, the market struggles to understand what you are actually known for, and your uncertainty in your main offer shows through.

The importance of anchoring

The shiny object trap usually exists because the business is not anchored to a single, clear key metric for a prolonged period of time.

If you do not know what your primary goal is right now, everything feels equally important. You can try to prioritize six different things, but those things are likely competing, and having them all as “top priorities” dilutes having any priority at all. This is why you’ll hear lots of small business experts talking constantly about the importance of KPIs.

In any given quarter, one should matter more than the others. Without that focus, every new idea feels plausible and valuable, but with a focus, you are much more likely to be able to concentrate on what can move the needle while tabling the other ideas for later.

Once you have your key anchor metric for your quarter, ask one simple question before pursuing a new initiative: Does this directly move our current key metric?

If your focus this quarter is on increasing conversion rate, then a podcast likely does not qualify. A new landing page test might.

If your focus is on raising average contract value, adding a lower-priced offer likely does not qualify. Improving your upsell process might.

If your focus is on improving profit margin, expanding your team probably does not qualify. Auditing vendor spend might.

The point of the filter is to be restrictive, so if that’s how it feels — that’s great.

Create a parking lot

This isn’t to say that all your ideas are bad. In fact, quite a few of them are probably quite good. The important thing is to sequence them to be able to make an actual impact on your business.

Keep a running document of ideas, called a “parking lot.” This is the place to keep any idea that comes to you and your team that doesn’t affect the key metric now but may be of use later. This list can act to both honor your creativity and prevent impulsive execution.

At the end of a quarter, review the parking lot. Some ideas will no longer feel relevant, and some may resonate perfectly with your next key metric.

The boring work is where it’s at

The uncomfortable truth is that the next level of your business is probably hidden inside the fundamentals you are avoiding.

These things are not sexy, but they compound like crazy when you give them your full focus. If you have not fully optimized what already exists, a pivot is unlikely to do you any favors.

The truth is that shiny objects in your business are most often emotional choices. If you feel bored, behind the curve, intimidated by a competitor or scared about lost revenue, that pivot idea likely looms in your head.

Learning to recognize when your desire for the next shiny thing is simply emotional is another way to stay more focused and anchored in your business.

Ultimately, the businesses that see sustained growth are the ones that stay focused long enough for effort to compound. Every pivot resets part of that compounding cycle.

To be very clear, this does not mean you should never change direction. It means changing direction deliberately and being anchored to data, rather than changing direction based on your own fear.

When in doubt, choose depth over breadth and optimization over expansion. The next big unlock is most likely to come from better execution of what you already decided to do.