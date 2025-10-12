Shop Smarter and Save With a Sam’s Club Membership

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you’re used to working lean, smart, and efficiently. So you shouldn’t expect any less from the stores you shop at. Sam’s Club prices go easier on your wallet with budget-friendly options, while offering the convenience of buying in bulk, which saves you time and shopping trips.

Right now, you can secure a 1-year Sam’s Club Membership with Auto-Renew for only $15, $35 off the usual $50 price tag, through October 31.

Save 70% on a Sam’s Club Membership and start shopping smarter

Since entrepreneurs don’t have a ton of free time, running errands needs to be productive and speedy. At Sam’s Club, members can skip multiple stops, as this warehouse can be a one-stop shop for everything from groceries and electronics to household essentials and furniture.

Members can shop in-store and discover plenty of deals for themselves for home and business purposes, but the savings aren’t only in-store. Your membership includes access to travel discounts and members-only events.

By buying in bulk, Sam’s Club not only lets you save money, but also saves you time by reducing the number of trips you need to take. And to save you a little extra time, orders over $50 qualify for free curbside pickup, so you don’t even have to set foot in the store.

If sustainability is important to you, you’ll appreciate Sam’s Club encouraging energy-efficient operations, supporting eco-friendly products, and using bulk packaging to help cut back on waste.

New members and former members whose membership expired at least six months ago can take advantage of this amazing deal on a 1-Year Sam’s Club Membership.

Save 70% on a Sam’s Club 1-Year Membership with Auto-Renew and get it for just $15 (reg. $35) today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.