Stop Hiring to Solve a Growth Problem You Haven’t Diagnosed — Identify This Bottleneck First

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Ask business leaders about their top priority, and most will give the same answer: growth. In fact, 63% say it’s their number one goal. What’s less spoken about is how often that same priority becomes a barrier to execution.

Recent data from Paychex’s 2026 Business Leaders Priorities survey of 750 business leaders across companies with five to 1,000 employees reveals a striking contradiction: many of those same leaders prioritizing growth say expansion is intensifying operational strain rather than alleviating it. The data from this survey (referenced throughout) shows that as organizations push to scale, they are encountering mounting pressures around hiring, training, retention and administrative workload — pressures that can stall progress instead of accelerating it.

This paradox is particularly stark in today’s economic environment, where rising costs, workforce expectations and administrative complexity collide at precisely the moment companies are trying to move faster.

Rapid growth strains hiring, training and retention

Growth requires people — and people tend to come with costs that extend far beyond payroll. Recruiting, hiring, onboarding and training all demand employee time and capital, and when those investments fail to deliver the expected long-term returns, the impact can be profound.

More than half of businesses (51%) report experiencing employee separations within the past two years. Each departure represents not just a vacancy, but an amplified, compounding set of expenses and disruptions. Misalignment uncovered during onboarding or insufficient training support can leave employers absorbing costs without realizing productivity gains.

Technology-related challenges further complicate scaling efforts. Among business leaders, 27% cite employee training on HR tools as a top tech challenge, while 26% point to remote onboarding. Ambitious growth goals can push organizations to expand faster than their systems and processes can support, increasing the likelihood of turnover and operational drag.

The true hidden costs of inaction

Turnover costs are often underestimated because many of the consequences aren’t instantly visible on a balance sheet. On average, losing an employee costs around $12,531, regardless of company size. But the financial cost is only part of the story.

Business leaders rank training and onboarding costs among the top two significant impacts associated with employee loss. Beyond direct costs, turnover erodes productivity (49%), institutional knowledge (35%), and morale (34%), while disrupting team dynamics (38%) and increasing recruitment expenses (34%).

For smaller organizations in particular, these losses can be catastrophic. Companies focused on growth cannot afford to repeatedly restart the recruiting and onboarding cycle without addressing the structural issues that cause it to break down.

Reducing HR burden with AI

One of the most significant – and often overlooked – contributors to the growth paradox is administrative overload. Many leaders report spending substantial time on HR-related tasks that pull focus away from strategy and execution. In fact, HR administration can cost businesses up to $175,684 annually, with that work absorbing hours that could otherwise be directed toward growth initiatives.

Not surprisingly, leaders are increasingly interested in AI as a way to reduce costs, improve efficiency and enhance decision-making. Yet, adoption is not without challenges. Businesses cite cybersecurity (38%), technology selection (34%), and AI adoption and usage (33%) as challenging areas to manage.

Despite these hurdles, momentum is on the rise. Businesses are already spending more time focused on AI adoption and usage, and demand for strategic HR support is rising. Recently, our HR professionals recorded a 38% month-over-month increase in employers seeking guidance on hiring support, including interview guidance, onboarding plans, and job descriptions.

What’s becoming clear is that leaders prefer integrated solutions – working with fewer vendors and more unified systems – to simplify adoption and reduce friction during growth phases.

Training the workforce to drive growth

AI’s value extends beyond automation. As businesses scale, they increasingly rely on AI to analyze data, streamline processes, and ultimately transform operations. However, success depends on how well employees understand and trust the technology.

Improving skills like AI training now ties with boosting employee productivity as the top workforce optimization priority (39%), with automating tasks not far behind (36%). Leaders recognize that AI upskilling must be strategic and transparent, helping teams work more effectively without fueling burnout or fears of job displacement.

Navigating growth in 2026

Growth remains paramount, but it comes with real hurdles, including rising costs, talent acquisition challenges, and administrative burdens that can slow momentum. Left unaddressed, these pressures turn growth from a goal into a limitation.

AI-powered automation and integrated HR solutions offer a path forward – helping leaders reduce friction, improve workforce stability, and refocus on strategic priorities. Organizations that invest thoughtfully in these tools are better positioned to meet the expectations of a more informed, selective workforce while continuing to scale sustainably.

Ultimately, breaking the growth paradox isn’t about expanding faster. It’s about building systems and strategies that allow growth to work for the business, not against it.