Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody needs groceries, home goods, clothes, etc. Costco is famous for having high-quality and affordable buys in all of these departments, which is the main reason why a membership could make a great last-minute holiday gift to someone in your life or yourself this season. And if you don't get to it by the holidays, not to worry. Through January 1st, you can get this Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* on sale for $60.

The Costco Gold Star Membership will get you or whoever you gift it to access to Costco's 500+ warehouses across the United States. At those stores, the member can shop for well-priced groceries of a wide variety, as well as home goods, electronics, and more. Costco Gold Star Membership also comes with access to Costco Services.* If you're unfamiliar, Costco works with select providers to offer support with carpets, hardwood flooring, custom window treatments, HVAC work, and more.

The $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* included in this deal will give you or the recipient a nice spending boost when first enjoying their membership. This offer is available to new members only, and it's rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Get this Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* on sale for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.