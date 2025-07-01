The CMO of US Foods on why brand consistency matters, how the team brings its brand to life and the ways AI is transforming menu design and marketing for restaurant operators.

Think brand-building is all about logos and hashtags? Diane Hund from US Foods would argue it's much more personal than that.

The chief marketing officer of US Foods shared how people, from drivers to sales reps and specialists, bring the brand to life every day.

"We don't have a product on a retail shelf with our name on it," Hund tells Shawn Walchef, host of Restaurant Influencers. "Our brand is our people, and how we show up for you every single day."

It's a philosophy that resonates with US Foods' vast network of over 250,000 restaurant and food operator partners nationwide. Every interaction counts, from a driver making a delivery to a rep answering a late-night call.

Those US Foods trucks you see on the road are more than rolling billboards. "When we went public, we rewrapped every single truck," Hund says. "It's about consistency and pride. Every time you see one of our trucks, it's a reminder of who we are and what we stand for."

Hund believes that true brand consistency starts on the inside, with every associate representing the brand. "It's about building trust and accountability from the ground up," she says.

AI in the food service space

No modern brand can ignore the digital landscape, and Hund is a big believer in meeting operators where they are. "Digital is where it's got to be," she says. "Our operators are spending time online, and we need to be there with them on Meta, Instagram, YouTube and wherever they're looking for solutions."

US Foods is investing in AI-powered tools that help restaurant operators keep up with changing customer expectations. From dynamic menu design to on-brand visuals, Hund's team is helping restaurants create marketing materials that feel authentic and engaging.

"We've been making menus for years," she says. "But now, with AI, we can help you design something that's truly reflective of your brand, even if you don't have time for a photoshoot."

Hund also talked about the 2025 US Foods Food Fanatic event in Las Vegas, which has two days of education, inspiration and solutions tailored for restaurant operators. "We're bringing operators from across the country together," she says. "It's about more than just products. It's about helping them run better restaurants."

When it comes to leadership, Hund's focus is on passion, expertise and a team that understands both food and marketing. "When you bring those two together, you can do some pretty incredible things," she says.

She's also optimistic about women's opportunities in the industry. "It's easier than ever for women to succeed," she says. "And if leaders like me and Kelly Esten at Toast can help open doors, that's what we're here to do."

Hund's message to restaurant operators is clear: Brand consistency, human touch and digital innovation are not optional. They are the recipe for thriving in today's competitive landscape.

