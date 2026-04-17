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Key Takeaways Hoarding cash doesn’t guarantee survival — what matters is whether you’re actively using that capital to learn fast enought ot stay relevant in a rapidly shifting market.

Startups with plenty of runway can still stall when they optimize for survival instead of learning — avoiding hard decisions, freezing hiring, delaying initiatives and shrinking bets.

Stop treating runway as your strategy. Pick one bet (one customer segment, one product thesis, one market where you have real conviction), and fund it properly. Cut everything else.

Every founder I know can tell you their runway to the month. Eighteen months. Twenty-two months. Twelve if hiring stays on plan. It’s the first number VCs ask about, and the last number founders check before bed.

But here’s the thing nobody says out loud: Runway didn’t save most of the companies that died in 2024. They had cash. What they didn’t have was a thesis they were willing to bet on while everything around them felt unstable.

Right now, the macro picture is genuinely disorienting. Trade wars are escalating week to week. AI announcements land daily, with new models and entire product categories appearing and disappearing in a quarter.

If you’re a founder trying to build something durable, the temptation is to hoard cash and wait for clarity. That instinct feels rational. It’s also how you slowly become irrelevant.

The treasury trap

Running lean is common sense. Running scared is a different thing entirely.

I’ve watched startups sit on 24 months of runway and still stall out, not because the money ran dry, but because they stopped making consequential decisions. Every initiative got delayed. Hiring froze. Product bets got smaller. The team started optimizing for survival instead of learning, and learning is the only thing that compounds in the early years.

The psychological research behind the “10,000-hour rule” suggested mastery requires about a decade of focused practice. But today’s access to open-source tools, distributed knowledge and AI-enabled workflows has compressed that timeline considerably. The implication for startups is real: The cost of not moving is higher than it used to be, because your competitors are learning faster than ever. Sitting on cash while the market reshapes itself around you isn’t conservative. It’s expensive.

Treasury management matters, obviously. But the question isn’t “how long can we survive?” It’s “what are we learning per dollar spent, and is the rate fast enough to matter?”

Risk isn’t recklessness. It’s selection.

The best operators I’ve worked with don’t take more risk. They take different risks. They’re ruthless about what they cut and specific about where they push forward.

Across the startup ecosystem, entire categories are losing momentum while other verticals quietly gain traction. Real-world asset infrastructure, AI-native enterprise tools and stablecoin ecosystems are pulling capital and talent away from last cycle’s darlings. The founders who navigated this well didn’t predict the shifts perfectly. They just stayed close enough to customer behavior to notice when demand moved, and they had enough operational flexibility to follow it.

A strategic rotation is different from a pivot. A pivot is reactive, often a signal that the original thesis broke. A rotation is proactive. You’re building on what already exists but shifting the engine toward more promising terrain. That distinction matters because rotation requires you to still be in motion. You can’t rotate from a standstill.

Think about it through the lens of capital allocation. A well-capitalized team with access to fractional experts and async tools can scale up knowledge faster than a team bootstrapping through trial and error alone. But “well-capitalized” doesn’t mean “spending freely.” It means having enough conviction to deploy resources toward the bets that are actually working, and cutting the ones that aren’t, even when they’re emotionally comfortable.

The composure advantage

Markets like this reward a specific kind of founder temperament. Not optimism. Not pessimism. Composure.

Composure means you can read a headline about new tariffs at 7 a.m., see a competitor launch an AI feature at noon and still hold your product roadmap steady by 5 p.m. Because you’ve already decided what you’re building and why. The daily noise doesn’t change the quarterly thesis.

Shorter strategic sprints, monthly or six-week cycles, tend to work better than rigid annual roadmaps here. You need a planning cadence fast enough to absorb new information but slow enough to avoid whiplash. Weekly pivots don’t build anything. The companies that move quickest tend to have the most runway and are most likely to avoid the death spiral. But speed without direction is just expensive chaos.

The most disciplined founders treat early traction as a discovery phase, not a permanent blueprint. They observe where adoption is strongest, which customers expand fastest and where retention holds. That kind of pattern recognition requires you to actually be shipping, measuring and talking to customers. You can’t discover signal from the sideline.

What I’d tell a founder sitting on 18 months of runway right now

Stop treating runway as your strategy. It’s a constraint, not a plan.

Pick one bet. One customer segment, one product thesis, one market where you have real conviction. Fund it properly. Cut everything else harder than feels comfortable. If you’re solving a meaningful problem for one segment, build the full stack and become mission-critical. Only then consider expanding.

Some of the most iconic companies we know were born in exactly this kind of environment. Airbnb, Uber, Slack, Square, WhatsApp. All were founded during the 2008 recession. None of them waited for the macro to clear up. They found a problem worth solving and moved.

The companies that come out of this period stronger won’t be the ones that preserved the most cash. They’ll be the ones who spent it on learning the right things at the right speed. Hit the road, talk to customers, and make decisions with the information you have today.

Runway tells you how long you can stay alive. It says nothing about whether you’re building something worth keeping alive. That second question is the one most founders aren’t asking, and it’s the only one that matters.