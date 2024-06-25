Get All Access for $5/mo

Entrepreneurs leading all varieties of businesses interact with developers and projects that require expertise and command of languages and concepts like Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Linux, and more. Whether you want to save yourself costs by becoming more hands-on, or you want to better oversee contractors and developers who you work with, a strong educational foundation is a must.

The All-In-One Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $423) while this deal lasts. This fantastic resource features nine courses and over 60 hours of material on the concepts and languages mentioned above.

For example, in Raspberry Pi for Beginners: Complete Course, instructor Eduoard Renard leads 98 lessons on how to master your Raspberry Pi. He shows you how to build a surveillance and alarm project, how to use Raspberry Pi's GPIOs to control hardware components, and how to create a web server. The course unsurprisingly has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars among students.

Renard is an entrepreneur and software engineer with an average instructor rating of 4.6/5 stars.

The bundle also features Arduino for Beginners; Complete Course, which has 148 lessons that will guide you through your first Arduino project, show you how to create an Arduino circuit, and more. The bundle includes more content on Raspberry Pi and Arduino as well as courses on C++, Linux, and others.

Don't miss your chance to invest in a greater understanding of tech and business with The All-In-One Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle, which is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $423) while this deal lasts.

