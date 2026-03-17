Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Trust breaks down inside companies when leaders spin stories instead of telling the truth, make exceptions to values, use control to manage remote and hybrid work, and take advantage of a changing talent market.

Trusted leaders are transparent with their teams, avoid micromanagement and stay anchored to mission, vision and purpose.

Trusted leaders also own thier mistakes, consistently deliver on their brand promise and regularly show up as good community stewards.

We’re leading in a time when trust is harder to earn and easier to lose. AI-generated content and an increasingly noisy information landscape make it harder for employees and customers to know what’s real.

Meanwhile, headlines about mass layoffs undermine every internal message about how technology will make work better. Employees hear leaders talk about efficiency and increased work-life balance, only to read about companies planning to cut hundreds of thousands of jobs in favor of automation. Layer in CEOs who are under investor pressure to grow without adding resources, and it’s easy to see why so many people are skeptical.

The following are the behaviors fracturing trust today — and the actions that best-in-class CEOs are taking instead.

Where trust breaks down inside companies

1. Spinning stories instead of telling the truth

One of the most common ways leaders lose trust is by trying to reshape stories when something goes sideways, whether it’s an employee departure or a failed product launch. While the intent may be to protect egos, the effect is almost always the opposite. Over time, people stop believing their leaders’ narratives and begin creating their own.

2. Making “exceptions” to values

Most organizations prominently feature a mission, vision and set of values. But some fail to uphold them with consistency. Trust breaks down when leaders say they believe in certain principles in theory and then go against them in practice, leaving employees to believe values are flexible and situational. This lack of clarity holds employees back from acting with confidence in difficult situations.

3. Using control to manage remote and hybrid work

When performance slips, CEOs might assume that people aren’t working hard enough and need more monitoring. Tools now exist to track employees constantly, down to when they last touched email or what times they were at their desk. But trust is a two-way street. When leaders resort to surveillance, it sends a loud signal: We don’t trust you.

4. Taking advantage of a changing talent market

During the early days of Covid, when the talent market tightened, CEOs increased wages and offered flexibility to retain their people. As conditions normalized after the pandemic, some leaders cut programs meant to improve culture and required employees return to the office.

Employees received that message clearly: Flexibility was never about trust but rather leverage. When leaders are opportunistic, people start to wonder about the next big change, and that expectation alone is enough to weaken trust.

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.

How the world’s best CEOs are fostering trust

1. Practice open-book management and transparent strategy

Trusted leaders believe that people of all levels can and should understand the business. They share financials, strategy and context in plain language, and they invite dialogue and questions.

These leaders are also intentional about staying ahead of communication on big issues. The same story is shared with all levels. Difficult news isn’t softened for some or sharpened for others. That consistency signals respect.

2. Avoid micromanagement

While micromanagement might feel like a quick fix, it’s actually one of the fastest ways to lose high performers. Leaders who overcorrect by checking up on employees’ every move are sending a clear message about trust.

Effective CEOs define clear roles, responsibilities and results — then step back. They believe in their employees and make decisions to intervene based on outcomes.

3. Stay anchored to mission, vision and purpose

Trusted leaders know their mission, vision and purpose are more than just slogans; they are critical tools for alignment. Employees and customers alike notice when decisions line up with stated beliefs over time. That consistency builds credibility.

4. Own mistakes and repair trust directly

When mistakes happen, trusted leaders don’t hide. They acknowledge the situation and outline a clear plan to fix it. And they repair issues in a way that stays aligned with who they are as a company.

5. Extend trust beyond the company’s walls

Companies build trust by consistently delivering on their brand promise. When results fall short, and leaders choose shortcuts over commitments, trust erodes quickly.

Trusted brands also regularly show up as good community stewards. They’re visible in the community because they genuinely want to be involved in causes that help people. This reinforces that the company stands for more than self-promotion.

What will separate trusted leaders this year

The leaders who will win at trust are consistent in their beliefs and behavior, fair even in the toughest situations and committed to authentic community stewardship. They know trust isn’t about shouting marketing jargon from a rooftop.

The best leaders understand that trust is earned through the small, often quiet choices they make every day — the way they act when things go wrong, the way they build and maintain relationships with customers and employees, and the way they show up for their people and communities.

Leaders’ commitment to earning trust through these actions will define which leaders, and which companies, people choose to believe. And in an AI-driven world, trust has never been more critical to success.

Sign up for How Success Happens and learn from well-known business leaders and celebrities, uncovering the shifts, strategies and lessons that powered their rise. Get it in your inbox.