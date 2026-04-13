5 Books That Will Help You Navigate Change and Stay Resilient at Work

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Key Takeaways A four-step team leadership guide built around the CARE framework’

The most accomplished people in the room were often the least fulfilled

Your organization stands to benefit from strong, resilient teams; these books are for you

The labor market is changing rapidly. Everyone with a stake in building and maintaining a robust talent pipeline — from frontline hiring managers to top executives — needs to adjust now.

Labor availability is one factor at play here. More than 50 million people quit their jobs in 2022, the peak year of the Great Resignation, but that number has since fallen sharply. A low-hire, low-fire dynamic now reigns, with even high-performing workers hesitant to leave and their employers just as reluctant to let them go. Developing talent internally is increasingly important.

Other forces are at work, too. Economic uncertainty means older workers remain in the workforce for longer, providing a ready supply of battle-tested talent. AI-driven disruption has younger workers rethinking their future career plans — and more willing to learn skills or take on roles they once thought unsuitable. And the very nature of work is changing fast. To meet the moment, leaders must commit to building future-ready teams.

These five books provide detailed, actionable guidance on building and strengthening teams that remain resilient and ready amid the uncertainty and the change we all know is coming.

1. The Future of Work Is Grey: The Untapped Value of Age in the Workforce by Dan Pontefract

The Future of Work Is Grey is the latest book from Dan Pontefract, a bestselling leadership strategist and four-time TED speaker.

It’s a timely read. As the Great Resignation becomes the Great Stay, The Future of Work Is Grey challenges leaders to tap an overlooked reserve of talent: older workers with decades of experience navigating difficult times.

Pontefract argues organizations can no longer ignore “age debt”: The demographic burden of aging populations, falling birth rates, and widening skills gaps. They must respond, he writes, by leaning into older employees’ strengths as problem-solvers, mentors and strategists. These older employees are Rubies: the oldest of the three age archetypes, along with younger Rivers and middle-aged Rocks, present in diverse teams. Truly future-proof teams value the contributions of all three, Pontefract writes.

2. The Significance Pyramid: Climb Beyond Success to Find Lasting Significance by Scott Highmark

After nearly 30 years as a wealth management advisor, Scott Highmark noticed a pattern: the most accomplished people in the room were often the least fulfilled. In his spring 2026 release, The Significance Pyramid, Highmark draws on his own story, from chasing basketball accolades to building Mosaic Wealth, to deliver a framework that redefines what leaders are actually building toward.

The book challenges the “more” mindset that drives burnout and disengagement in high-performing teams, replacing it with a four-level Pyramid: Stewardship, Symmetry, Self-Satisfaction, and Significance. Highmark argues that true resilience (in leaders and in the people around them) only comes when success is oriented outward rather than inward.

Practical, honest and backed by real client stories, The Significance Pyramid gives leaders a new lens for what it means to win.

3. Care to Win: The 4 Leadership Habits to Build High-Performing Teams by Alex Draper

Leadership development entrepreneur Alex Draper’s Care to Win offers a fresh way to look at team-building amid uncertainty.

Draper offers a four-step team leadership guide built around the CARE framework: Clarity, Autonomy, Relationships, and Equity. These are simple, sound business practices that Draper argues are equally important in future-ready teams.

To instill Clarity, leaders must establish clear, objective standards for communication. Autonomy is a matter of trust-building, both for leaders themselves — who must learn to trust those they supervise — and for team members who work closely with others. Relationships are the authentic connections that develop within teams already bound by trust and clear communication, but leaders must monitor and nurture them over time. And Equity is fairness by another name: A leader’s guarantee that the same rules bind every team member.

Related: Why Emotional Intelligence Is the Key to High-Impact Leadership

4. All In: How Great Leaders Build Unstoppable Teams by Mike Michalowicz

The keystone book in Mike Michalowicz’s Entrepreneurship Simplified series is a road map for flexible leadership in an era of hybrid work, AI adoption, and shifting corporate priorities.

Michalowicz argues that team-building requires a two-pronged approach. One focuses on recruiting top performers who’ve already proven themselves elsewhere. The other approaches underperformers as potentially overlooked assets whose productivity can improve with personalized mentoring, performance management plans, and trust-based but firm accountability standards.

All In complements three other team-oriented titles in Michalowicz’s series. Clockwork is a step-by-step guide to creating scalable business systems – including personnel management — that require minimal oversight once up and running. Profit First is a blueprint for financially sustainable, growth-oriented businesses balancing the need to add headcount with the imperative to remain solvent. And Fix This Next helps readers recognize and overcome structural challenges that can weaken their teams.

Each book is worth reading as you build your future-ready team.

5. Leading to Greatness: 5 Principles to Transform Your Leadership and Build Great Teams by Jim Reid

Leading to Greatness is a team-building guide that doubles as a development program for future-ready leaders and their direct reports.

Though author and leadership coach Jim Reid wrote it during the Great Resignation, its five core principles remain relevant — and ready for leaders to implement today.

Reid’s first principle is clarity around the organization’s values and purpose. Define this early, repeat it often and never deviate from it, Reid advises.

The second principle is recognizing your core strengths as a leader and aligning them with your passion. Encourage your team members to do the same.

The third is getting the right people in the right seats. Amid uncertainty, identifying the best role players — and making sure they stay that way — is critical, Reid argues.

The fourth is an emphasis on managing energy rather than time. This is a recipe for better work-life balance and healthier teams, according to Reid.

The fifth and final principle is inner discipline. Like recognizing and aligning core strengths, this is a matter of leadership by example: Demonstrate it to your team, and they will follow.

These books offer a different perspective on what it takes to build future-ready teams. Each book is born out of rich experience and deep expertise. All are complementary, even as the details of their advice vary. Your organization stands to benefit from strong, resilient teams; these books are for you.