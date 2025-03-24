Are you struggling to hold employees accountable without creating conflict? This guide will show you how to confront underperformance with confidence, ensuring clear expectations, productive conversations and a stronger, more accountable team.

For some business owners and managers, holding employees accountable comes naturally. For others, it's a nerve-wracking experience. They worry about seeming too harsh, facing pushback or damaging relationships. One manager recently told me, "I don't want to be the bad guy." Another admitted, "I hate confrontation."

Ironically, these same managers don't resent their own bosses for enforcing standards. In fact, they often respect them more for it. At a multi-unit franchise group I recently worked with, senior leadership had no hesitation in giving direct feedback to their managers. But instead of feeling micromanaged, the managers appreciated the guidance and held themselves to higher standards. Why? Because expectations were clear, trust had been built, and accountability was a normal part of the culture.

After hearing my keynote at their franchise leadership summit, this company enrolled 35 of their managers in my hourly employee management training program to sharpen their leadership skills. Through that process, one issue kept surfacing: their struggle to confront underperformance wasn't due to lack of knowledge or effort—it was due to fear.

Many managers worried about how employees would react, whether they'd be seen as too controlling, or if their authority would be questioned. However, once we addressed their hesitations, it became clear that the biggest opportunity for improving performance in this company wasn't with the frontline employees; it was with the managers themselves.

1. Check your own mindset first

Before tackling tough conversations, managers must first look inward. If you hesitate to enforce standards, ask yourself why. Are you afraid of upsetting employees? Worried about being disliked? Are you concerned about conflict? Acknowledging your own fears is the first step toward overcoming them.

Great leadership isn't just about improving employees — it's about improving yourself. Every leader has growth areas, and for many, that includes developing the confidence to set firm expectations while maintaining trust. Accountability isn't about punishment. It's about coaching. If managers don't provide clear feedback, they're not sparing employees — they're failing them.

This is where great sports coaches excel. They push their players, challenge them, and demand more — not to be harsh, but to help them improve. And the best athletes don't resent their coaches for it—they respect them. Managers should approach accountability the same way. The goal isn't to make employees feel bad; it's to make them better.

2. Establish a culture of accountability from day one

Too often, managers only talk about accountability when something goes wrong. By then, it feels like criticism rather than coaching. That's why it's essential to set the expectation before issues arise.

During onboarding, managers should make it clear that feedback will be a normal part of the job. Let employees know that:

• They will receive both praise and constructive feedback.

• Feedback is not about punishment — it's about helping them succeed.

• Every correction is an investment in their growth.

When employees know accountability is built into the culture, they're far less likely to take it personally when it happens.

3. How to have effective accountability conversations

Once managers shift their mindset and set clear expectations, the next step is delivering feedback effectively. Here's how to do it:

Talk in private. No one likes being corrected in front of others. Employees are more open to feedback when they don't feel embarrassed or defensive. Whenever possible, have tough conversations one-on-one in a quiet space. This preserves their dignity and allows for a more honest discussion.

Talk in private. No one likes being corrected in front of others. Employees are more open to feedback when they don't feel embarrassed or defensive. Whenever possible, have tough conversations one-on-one in a quiet space. This preserves their dignity and allows for a more honest discussion.

Be clear and direct. Many managers soften their words so much that employees don't even realize they're being corrected. Instead of saying, "You've seemed off lately," say, "I've noticed you've been forgetting to check orders before handing them out. Yesterday, two customers got the wrong food." Being specific prevents confusion.

Ask questions to understand their perspective. Instead of assuming why mistakes are happening, ask open-ended questions like, "Is there something preventing you from double-checking orders?" or "Do you feel you have the right tools and training to do this correctly?" This approach ensures the conversation is productive rather than just critical.

Explain why it matters. Employees need to understand the impact of their actions. Help them connect their performance to real consequences. For example: "When orders are wrong, it frustrates customers, creates extra work for the team, and damages our reputation." Or, "When you're late, it puts stress on everyone else who has to cover for you." When employees see the bigger picture, they're more likely to take accountability seriously.

Let the moment sink in. After stating the issue, pause. Let the employee absorb what you've said. Don't rush to smooth things over with compliments or humor. Discomfort isn't always a bad thing — it helps employees take the feedback seriously.

Ensure understanding and set clear next steps. Ask employees to confirm they understand what needs to change. Questions like, "Just to make sure we're aligned, what will you do differently moving forward?" or "What steps will you take to improve?" help reinforce accountability and ensure clarity on expectations.

Follow up and recognize progress. After the conversation, don't hold a grudge, but don't forget about it either. Follow up. If they improve, acknowledge it: "I noticed you've been more consistent — great job!" If they don't, revisit the issue: "We talked about accuracy, but mistakes are still happening. What's getting in the way?" Following up reinforces expectations and keeps accountability an ongoing process.

The best leaders don't avoid tough conversations — they master them



For this franchise group, shifting their approach to accountability has been a game-changer. They've stopped seeing tough conversations as conflict and started seeing them as coaching.

Yes, holding employees accountable can feel uncomfortable. But great managers don't just develop their teams — they develop themselves. The better they become at having these conversations, the stronger their teams and their businesses will be.