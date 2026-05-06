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Key Takeaways Freezing under pressure is not a personal weakness; it’s a biological hijack. But you can’t simply think your way out of it.

In high-stakes moments, the amygdala perceives a threat and cuts off access to the prefrontal cortex — the part responsible for logic, analysis, strategy, precision, language and executive function.

To override it, you must feel the freeze, label it, identify the one action required to move forward, lean into the discomfort and commit to tolerating it for just 20 seconds.

“Just say it already!” The data was clear, the decision had been made, and the only thing standing between me and massive relief was a few words.

Whether I was ending my professional relationship with a client who wasn’t a good fit, discontinuing my work with a coach or strategist, or pulling the plug on a collaboration that didn’t serve my vision, my reasoning was clear. I rehearsed what I was going to say. I had a plan.

Yet at that meeting or on that phone call, those words I’d rehearsed a thousand times just wouldn’t come out. My mind would look for an opening or wait for a better time, and before I knew it, the meeting would be over, and I’d have agreed to another.

Most entrepreneurs and professionals label this as fear, imposter syndrome or even hesitancy and try to “mindset” their way out of it, believing that reviewing the evidence again or a livelier pep talk will finally do it. It never does.

This is not a personal weakness. It’s a physiological event — a biological hijack. The decision wasn’t shaky. The brain’s logic center didn’t falter. It was taken offline.

The anatomy of the hijack

The human brain has three distinct, and often competing, functions. The brainstem is responsible for survival. It regulates your heart rate, breathing and body temperature without your conscious awareness. The limbic system, on the other hand, regulates your emotions and weighs both risks and rewards. The amygdala, specifically, is your threat detection system. Your prefrontal cortex is the CEO of your brain — responsible for logic, analysis, strategy, precision, language and executive function.

In high-stakes moments, the amygdala perceives a threat — risk of failure, loss of revenue, confrontation, loss of status — and initiates a trauma response known as the freeze response.

Survival is its sole focus, and that requires conserving energy. To this end, the amygdala cuts the blood flow and electrical connections to the prefrontal cortex. In that moment, you literally cannot access your strategy, tools, rehearsed script or supporting logic because your brain’s CEO has been locked out of the building.

You’re not weak or a chicken; you are biologically inaccessible.

The authority drain

For the high-speed founder, momentum is oxygen. Deliberately choosing a strategic pause to gather more data, consider options or predict an outcome preserves momentum. It’s like a pit stop in a car race. You’ll go further faster with new tires and fuel.

The freeze response, on the other hand, isn’t a deliberate choice made by your brain’s CEO; it’s the inability to take your desired action. You stare at the screen for an hour, unable to hit send. You realize what you wish you’d said when a colleague dressed you down in a meeting and you sat there saying nothing. You want to end a professional relationship but can’t bring yourself to say those words.

When you freeze in a negotiation, leadership pivot or when setting a boundary, you hemorrhage your authority. The individual senses the instability of your internal standard and pushes harder. Your team senses your hesitation. Even the market senses your uncertainty.

Trying to “think” your way out of a freeze is impossible because the thinking part of your brain is offline. You cannot use logic to override a chemical hijack; you need a somatic protocol.

The hijack override

When you’re in the freeze, a solution feels out of reach for good reason — you can’t access your brain’s strategy and tools. You need a strategy that works through the body, not around it — one that doesn’t require calm as a prerequisite. The key is override.

Override is the hijack’s kill switch. You do not need to be courageous for the entire meeting, fearless for the entire negotiation or hold a fierce boundary indefinitely. You only need to do it for 20 seconds.

When you stop trying to make the fear go away permanently and instead learn to tolerate that high-level emotion for just 20 seconds, you break free of the biological hijack. You regain control of your own nervous system.

The 20-second burn

Years ago, I discovered that I can tolerate anything for 20 seconds. This was a wonderful awareness that helped me get through HIIT intervals, contractions and unexpected waves of emotion. I KNOW I can do this. I know you can, too. Here’s how to leverage it.

Step 1: Awareness. Feel the freeze — a tight chest, dry mouth, tight jaw, silence, or blank mind. Label it: “I am offline.”

Step 2: The Micro-Commitment. You don’t need to solve the whole problem, plan the next 12 steps or resolve all future issues. You only need to identify the one action required to move forward, such as clicking “Send,” saying “No” or standing up and leaving the meeting.

Step 3: The Override. Rather than distracting yourself or avoiding the sensation, lean into it. Acknowledge that your body feels like it’s on fire, your head feels like it’s going to blow off, or you feel heavy and made of stone. Tell yourself: “I can tolerate anything for 20 seconds.”

Step 4: The Action. Do the thing.

Once you take that single action, your threat center realizes you didn’t die. Your amygdala stands down. Your prefrontal cortex comes back online. You’ve broken the paralysis and reclaimed your power and authority.

From survival to sovereignty

Leadership is not the absence of the freeze response. We are biological creatures; the alarm will continue to ring. The goal is antifragile authority — the ability to act while the alarm is ringing.

The next time you freeze, don’t wait for confidence or calm. Use the burn. Break the seal. Regain your momentum.