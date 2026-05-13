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Key Takeaways Understanding the legal, financial and emotional steps involved can make the difference between a clean transition and a costly dispute.

When a business partnership breaks up, it can get messy, even if all the parties involved have the best intentions. Thankfully, I’ve never personally gone through a partnership breakup, but as the CEO of CorpNet, I’ve handled more than enough of them up close.

And I can tell you this: When a business partnership falls apart, it can get messy quickly. Emotions rise, communication breaks down and suddenly, what started as a shared vision becomes a costly dispute where nobody truly wins.

In this article, I’ll show you how to set up your business and handle a potential breakup, so you can avoid unnecessary conflict and keep things out of court.

Write it down

No matter what stage your business or partnership is at, you need a shareholders’ agreement and clearly written contracts. I know some people like to operate on a “handshake deal,” but trust me, it’s always better to have everything clearly written down on paper.

Even if you’ve been operating for a while and for whatever reason you don’t have a clear agreement with your business partner, you can use this article as an excuse to bring the subject up with them. It’s never too late to put a formal agreement in place.

Lastly, it’s always important to have a third party draft these documents for you. Fortunately, there are expert services designed to simplify the process, making it both easy and affordable. This not only ensures everything is properly structured but also helps prevent misunderstandings, disputes and costly legal issues down the line.

When should you call it quits?

This can be a hard decision to make. I’ve seen many entrepreneurs stay in a bad partnership because, like in a bad marriage, it’s just easier to ignore the problem than to try to solve it. Each situation is different, but generally speaking, you should break up a partnership when your goals no longer align.

Some business owners believe that if you fight a lot with your partner, it means that you’re not a good fit for each other. That can be true, but not always. Sometimes an argument or a disagreement — even a heated one — can be healthy. Remember, you partnered with this person because he or she complements something you lacked, so arguing might actually help you achieve your business objectives.

However, if one partner wants to maintain the status quo and another wants to expand on the West Coast, for example, this can be problematic. Or, if one partner wants to jump into another industry while the other thinks it’s a bad move, then it can be a sign that it’s time to split. It’s perfectly natural for partners to want different things, and splitting up does not mean the business has failed; it simply means it’s evolving.

The emotional impact

Let’s address the emotional impact first before we look at the formal steps, because as much as business owners like to operate on hard data and reports, we have to account for the feelings that come with a partnership breakup. It’s important to address them before taking action, because your emotions can often cloud your judgment. It’s normal to have an array of emotions. You might feel betrayed if your partner starts a competing company and tries to take some of your clients with them. Or you might feel relief that your partner, who has been a thorn in your side for years, decides it’s time to move on.

Whatever your emotions are, you must acknowledge them and then start working your way through them. It’s not always an easy process, and it will look different for different people. For example, it might involve talking to your business partner about how you feel, or telling your spouse, or even seeing a professional therapist. Whatever the case, don’t repress your feelings. Let them come up and deal with them as appropriate.

Step 1: Review the partnership agreement

Remember that partnership agreement I just talked about? After you’ve started dealing with the emotional impact of the breakup, the first concrete step is to review the written partnership agreement. This should tell you how the partnership will be dissolved, what notices need to be given (and to whom) and the buyout terms.

While the legal framework governing your dissolution will vary significantly depending on your state’s laws, your partnership agreement should be used as a general guideline on how to move forward.

Step 2: Get a business valuation

The next step is to obtain an outside business valuation. For this, you need to hire an appraiser who will compare your company with others in your industry and determine a fair market value. Generally speaking, a company is worth three times its annual earnings at the time of the buyout, but this rule of thumb doesn’t always apply, and the valuation can vary widely across different industries. There may also be other factors that might affect the valuation, including your debt ratio, brand value and intellectual property. If all parties agree on the valuation, you should use it as a starting point for negotiation.

Note that while an appraiser will take a data-driven approach to your business valuation, there are other things to consider that may be harder to quantify. For example, perhaps the partner who is leaving is a client favorite and handles a lot of the client interactions. Such a factor won’t show up in the hard data-driven analytics, but is nevertheless a fair consideration when valuing the business.

Step 3: Write up the partnership dissolution agreement

For this step, you will need to draft a Partnership Dissolution Agreement. Having drafted many of these for my clients, I can’t understate how important this document is. A Partnership Dissolution Agreement formally records the partners’ decision to dissolve the business and outlines the exact process for the separation. The agreement typically specifies how the partners will divide the company’s shares, handle outstanding financial obligations and outline the next steps for the business.

It might also address other concerns, such as intellectual property ownership (if any), brand names and the client list. In some cases, it may include clauses related to confidentiality, non-competition or future use of business relationships.

Step 4: File the paperwork

After the paperwork is signed, the last step is to file it with the appropriate authorities. In many states, this involves submitting a variety of documents to the state’s Department of Revenue and filing the final tax return with the IRS. The Secretary of State may also need to be notified, particularly if the business was formally dissolved.

Beyond government entities, the partnership should also notify a range of interested parties who may be affected by the change in company structure. These can include creditors, suppliers, lenders and service providers who have ongoing financial or contractual relationships with the business.

Last thoughts

You should always aim to make partnership transitions as smooth as possible, because drawn-out disputes only hurt the business and everyone involved. To make sure everybody walks away satisfied, you need to clearly communicate your intentions and ensure everything is documented in writing. If you are in the middle of a partnership breakup, then you should immediately seek professional advice early on to ensure the process is as painless as possible and everybody can move forward onto the next stage of their business and their life.