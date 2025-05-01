Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you think of the world's most innovative companies, it's tempting to imagine a scrappy team of visionaries in a tiny room, spinning gold out of straw. But in reality, most large organizations struggle to innovate — not because they lack creative talent, but because their systems, cultures and processes are built for efficiency, not invention.

That's the paradox: As companies scale, they optimize for predictability, standardization and risk mitigation. The result? Creativity gets squeezed out. Teams fall into what I call the "River of Thinking" — a comfortable but stagnant flow of "this is how we've always done it." Leaders want bold new ideas, but their organizations are wired to resist them.

I've seen this firsthand in my work with companies like Disney and Virgin. The key to scaling creativity isn't waiting for lightning to strike — it's architecting the conditions for a thunderstorm of ideas. And that requires a fundamental shift in leadership: moving beyond efficiency-driven mindsets to deliberately designing cultures where innovation thrives. Here's where to start:

Related: How Business Leaders Can Foster an Innovative Work Culture

1. Move beyond the status quo

One of the biggest creativity killers is what I call the "River of Thinking." It's the comfortable current of "this is how we've always done it," where past successes become anchors. Breaking out of this river takes conscious effort — questioning whether there's a better way forward, disrupting systems and rethinking the routine.

Take the MagicBand at Disney, for example. On the surface, it's a handy piece of wearable tech. But behind it was a vision to completely transform the guest experience, making every interaction effortless and magical, from park entry to payments. The idea didn't start with a brilliant gadget; it started with bold questions: What would make visiting Disney feel seamless? What's stopping us from achieving that? Asking these questions allowed us to tackle barriers head-on and redefine the guest experience.

But questions alone aren't enough. They're the spark, but storytelling is the fuel that ignites action. This is where a tool I call "Illustrate" comes into play, which is a method to make bold ideas impossible to ignore by engaging people on a sensory level. If you want others to champion a big idea, you need to make it real for them — something they can see, hear and even feel.

2. Make ideas tangible

Let me take you back to a legendary moment in Disney's history to illustrate the power of, well, "Illustrate." Joe Rohde, the creative genius behind Disney's Animal Kingdom, pitched the concept of a safari experience where guests could come face-to-face with exotic animals. But his initial pitch didn't land; it was too abstract.

So, Joe decided to show rather than tell. In his next meeting, he brought in a full-size Siberian tiger. Imagine being in that room! Suddenly, the idea went from theoretical to visceral. It wasn't just a pitch anymore; it was an experience. That moment helped bring the safari concept to life, and today, Disney's Animal Kingdom is one of the most visited attractions in the U.S.

We used similar tactics while working on the Aulani resort in Hawaii. We wanted to attract young families, so a team proposed offering parents a suite of baby gear — strollers, car seats, cribs and more — so they wouldn't have to lug everything from the mainland. Initially, I didn't see the value, but they asked if they could pitch their concept again. When they came back, they didn't just explain their idea; they built what I called "Stuff Mountain" — a towering display of all the items parents might need. It made the pitch impossible to ignore, and I immediately gave the stamp of approval.

Related: The Best-Kept Secret to Cultivating Creativity and Innovation

3. Empower teams to innovate boldly

Another leader who excels at turning ideas into reality is Richard Branson. I've worked with Branson on several projects, and his mantra has always stuck with me: "Screw it, let's do it." He's unafraid to experiment, and that boldness has fueled Virgin's innovative streak.

But what sets Branson apart isn't just his willingness to take risks; it's his focus on people. Virgin has always been an employee-first organization, and it's no coincidence that they deliver some of the best customer experiences in the industries they touch. Branson once told me that employees — not executives — are the ones who shape the customer experience day in and day out. This philosophy inspired Delta Air Lines to adopt a profit-sharing program for employees. The result? A massive cultural shift and some of the happiest employees in the skies.

4. Create the mental space for creativity

Just as Branson focuses on empowering employees, leaders can foster creativity by making sure their teams have the mental space to innovate.

And here's the thing about creativity: It doesn't thrive in chaos. Most of us are stuck in what I call "Busy Beta" — a constant loop of distractions and deadlines. True creativity happens in "Amazing Alpha," that relaxed state where your brain makes unexpected connections and big ideas take root. To scale creativity, leaders need to help their teams get into Amazing Alpha more regularly.

At Disney, we created physical spaces specifically designed to spark creativity. These "greenhouses" were brainstorming havens filled with inspiration: visuals, prototypes and yes, snacks. No judgment. Just free-flowing ideas. It might seem small, but these kinds of designated spaces helped us generate some of our boldest concepts.

Related: Want Your Team to Excel? Play Games With Them (Yes, Games) to Advance Their Performance to the Next Level.

5. Balance imagination with execution

Scaling creativity is about balancing two forces: expansive thinking and reductive thinking. Expansive thinking generates ideas — it's playful, boundless and a little wild. Reductive thinking refines those ideas — it's focused, strategic and practical. Most companies lean too hard on the latter, squashing creativity before it even has a chance to bloom.

At Pixar, they've mastered this balance with "plussing meetings." The goal? Build on ideas instead of shooting them down. It's a simple shift, one that transforms brainstorming from a battlefield into a playground. And it's another tool leaders can use to keep expansive thinking alive while moving toward execution.

If there's one thing I've learned, it's this: Creativity doesn't just happen — it's engineered. Whether it's a MagicBand, a safari park or a profit-sharing program, innovation requires intention, tools and the right environment.

So, here's your challenge: Are you creating an environment where creativity can thrive? Are you giving your teams the space to dream big and the tools to make it real? Because when you do, the results aren't just innovative — they're transformative.