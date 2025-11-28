Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When we started scaling our team, we must’ve made every mistake in the book.

But today, we’re wiser and run a 500-plus-person organization. And remote absolutely works.

But it only works because we stopped treating distribution as a constraint and started treating it as organizational architecture.

1. We changed communication as the team grew global

Early on, we’d schedule meetings across time zones. Someone was always at 6:00 a.m., someone else at 11:00 p.m. But that slowly built resentment, and we could see that happening.

So we took an async-first approach instead. Yes, we have synchronous windows where our U.S. and European teams overlap for a few hours. We protect that time fiercely. But everything else runs asynchronously. Test plans get documented. Defect reports are thorough, with screenshots, environment details and reproduction steps.

We also maintain internal knowledge repositories. When a new tester joins our team, they don’t need to chase information from someone in the U.S., as it’s all documented. Confluence became the platform that everyone joining the company starts with.

Takeaway: You can’t have communication ambiguity in distributed teams.

2. We unified multiple collaboration and workflow tools

When we first started going remote, we had the platform sprawl problem most companies do.

There’s one testing framework, a collaboration platform like Slack and Teams, and documentation was on Confluence. But remotely, this setup was chaos. Every platform decision required multiple approvals, which slowed down progress for everyone involved.

Now we’re ruthlessly focused.

We also have our own cloud-based testing infrastructure, so testers anywhere can execute tests on any device without physical hardware. We use a unified test management system that becomes the single source of truth. Our CI/CD pipelines integrate directly into our testing workflows.

That’s it.

3. We changed what we looked for when hiring

Our most successful distributed hires weren’t always the most technically impressive people. They were people comfortable with ambiguity, who didn’t need daily guidance and who documented their thinking as they worked.

We also learned that early hires who were brilliant but wanted constant feedback and hand-holding created bottlenecks. In a 500-person distributed organization, you can’t have team members who need such micromanagement.

Now our interviews probe for independent problem-solving.

“Walk me through how you’d approach testing a feature when the requirements are unclear.”

Watch how they think, not just how they answer.

Do they ask the right questions? Do they propose structure? That tells you whether they’ll thrive or flounder remotely.

4. We started measuring impact instead of a person’s presence

We stopped tracking hours logged around year two. It was creating the wrong incentives entirely.

Instead, we focus on what actually matters: Are issues caught before they reach product? Are workflow tasks getting faster? Are our KPIs improving? Can new team members get onboarded efficiently?

These outcome metrics helped us see our team’s health far better than activity metrics ever could.

Today, we track predictability: Did we complete what we committed to in the sprint?

If your team can consistently identify critical problems, you’re doing great. If customers come to you with issues rather than the team, you need to change the internal approach.

One metric that surprised us: team retention. Remote work was supposed to increase churn. But fortunately, it didn’t happen with us.

5. We built a culture that recognizes efforts

This is where most distributed teams fail. Leadership assumes culture will somehow materialize. It won’t.

We built recognition systems into Slack with random gifts to those who do excellent work. We run monthly virtual learning sessions where people share new learnings with the broader team. And we also encourage people to fly to one of our offices to build the connection. Yes, it’s expensive but absolutely worth it.

What we don’t do is force casual interactions. “Virtual coffee chats” feel performative when people are distributed across 10 time zones. Instead, we create structures that make meaningful connections inevitable. For instance, putting people to work on real problems, learning from each other and shipping together.

The strongest bonds in our distributed team are ones who solved some of the most critical problems together.

That’s the lesson: Make culture about shared mission, not shared geography.

6. We started using timezone differences to our advantage

We turned follow-the-sun testing into a competitive edge. Our U.S. team develops features, hands them off to someone in Europe for validation and refinement, then passes them to Asia for testing in depth.

By the time U.S. teams wake up, testing feedback is waiting. This naturally compresses cycle time if you structure it right.

The key: meticulous handoff documentation. “Here’s what we’re testing, here’s the environment setup, here’s what we already validated, here’s what you’re responsible for.”

We also rotated meeting times so no single region always bore the burden of inconvenient hours. Burning out your best people in Asia because all meetings are at 6:00 a.m. for them doesn’t last long.

Build a strong remote team for your organization

Building a 500-plus-person remote testing team that actually performs is entirely possible.

But it requires treating distribution as a design problem. It means being explicit about communication, ruthless about platforms, deliberate about culture and strategic about process.

The organizations you see succeeding as remote teams didn’t move their office over Zoom and called it a win. They worked on re-architecting what a company or team means and used the timezone and cultural differences to their advantage.