A failed audition with Robert De Niro became the wake-up call that taught me how to own the room — and how you can too.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I'll never forget the moment I got the call: an audition for a movie with Robert De Niro.

My brain short-circuited as soon as I heard his name. De Niro. The Godfather. Heat. Goodfellas. How could I not get distracted?

As the big day drew near, I spiraled. This wasn't just another audition. This was the audition.

What if this is my big break? What if I blow it?

What should I wear? Do I look the part?

What if I forget my lines? What if I forget how to speak?

Maybe I'm not ready. Maybe I'm not good enough.

But what if I am?

The pressure was electric. Hope and fear did a wild dance in my chest and no matter how hard I tried, my imagination kept racing ahead.

This was the moment that could change the trajectory of my life and career — and I blew it.

But the lessons I took from that failed audition turned out to be more valuable than any role. They completely reframed how I walk into a room, command a stage and coach others to show up with presence and power in their own high-stakes moments.

Here's what that moment taught me — and how you can use it to pitch, present or perform with confidence and clarity.

Related: 10 Ways to Build Your Entrepreneurial Confidence

1. Mindset shapes everything

My first mistake happened before I even entered the room. In my head, the stakes were massive: This is life-changing. Don't mess this up. You have to nail it.

I had already lost. I wasn't grounded or focused. I was spiraling. What I didn't know then — but now teach every client — is this: your mindset is your foundation. Walk into any room thinking, I've earned this. That shift alone changes how you speak and how others respond.

2. Focus on the moment, not the outcome

The second I started fantasizing about starring in a De Niro film, I stopped being present. I was thinking about my future, not the two pages of script in front of me.

When you obsess over the outcome — the deal, the yes, the applause — you miss the only thing that matters: this moment. Ask yourself: What does this person need from me right now? Then deliver.

3. Take it one step at a time

I was so focused on the future, I skipped the first step: the first impression.

In auditions, pitches and presentations, there's no warm-up act. The first 10 seconds — how you walk in, how you greet, how you connect — set the tone for everything else. You don't always get a second chance. Nail the first one.

4. Walk in like you belong

I came in with what I now call "please pick me" energy. Instead of owning the space, I shrank into it — grateful but almost apologetic for being there. Gratitude is powerful. But not when it makes you small.

If you were invited into the room, you're there for a reason. Don't ask for permission to take up space. Stand in your value.

5. Stop trying to impress — start trying to connect

I overperformed. I tried so hard to be impressive that I tripped over my words and cluttered my delivery. More isn't better. It's just more.

What makes your message land is simplicity, emotional truth and connection. Ask: If this were my last chance to speak, what do I want them to feel?

6. Prepare like a performer

I knew my lines. But I didn't rehearse. I didn't ground myself or prepare my body for the moment. Clients often tell me they've "practiced" — but what they really mean is they edited their slides or memorized content.

But presence is physical. Stand up. Breathe. Visualize the room. Your voice, posture, and energy are part of your message. Rehearse with them, not around them.

Related: How to Turn Self-Doubt Into Success and Build Your Confidence in 3 Steps

7. Learn to reset in real time

I knew it wasn't going well, but I didn't know how to recover. I was stuck in my head. Now, I teach people to build an internal reset button. A breath. A pause. A shift in stance. Anything that brings you back to center.

Things go off-script all the time. Power doesn't come from being flawless. It comes from knowing how to find your footing again.

8. Don't stay stuck in the past

The car ride home was brutal. I replayed the audition on a loop — every fumble, every flub. Reflection is important. But wallowing isn't. Take the lesson. Leave the rest.

You might never audition for a De Niro film, but you will have high-stakes moments — on a stage, in a boardroom, across from someone who could change the trajectory of your business or life.

When you get there, remember: the secret to owning the room isn't being perfect. It's being present, prepared and fully yourself.

That's what people remember. That's what wins the room.