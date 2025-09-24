The ‘Best-Led’ Company of 2025 Is Worth Over $4 Trillion

Key Takeaways Seventy percent of a team’s engagement can be attributed to its leader, according to Gallup.

Glassdoor’s new “best-led” companies report ranks the most effective business leaders across industries.

Good leadership often translates to great business results.

After all, 70% of team engagement, which impacts retention and productivity, is attributable to the manager, per Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report.

So which leaders are taking their companies to the next level in 2025?

Job site platform Glassdoor decided to find out via leadership approval ratings based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees.

Companies considered for the list had more than 1,000 employees and received at least 75 ratings across two leadership attributes, such as CEO job performance and senior management.

Nvidia, the technology company that provides critical hardware and software for the AI sector and is led by Jensen Huang, topped Glassdoor’s “best-led” companies list.

As Nvidia‘s president and CEO, Huang helped the company achieve massive growth and become the first to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion in July 2025.

Nvidia employees describe the company’s leadership as “groundbreaking,” “caring” and “agile,” according to Glassdoor’s data.

In-N-Out Burger, the fast-food chain led by billionaire CEO and owner Lynsi Snyder, and MathWorks, the software developer for engineers and scientists led by CEO and co-founder Jack Little, took second and third place in Glassdoor’s best-led companies ranking.

“It’s no coincidence that nearly half of this year’s Best Led Companies were also named among Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work,” Owen Humphries, president at Glassdoor, said. “In a time when business pressures are intensifying and employees are wrestling with fear and anxiety, leaders are facing tough realities.”

Read on for the full list of the 50 companies with the best leadership in 2025: