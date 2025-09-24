The ‘Best-Led’ Company of 2025 Is Worth Over $4 Trillion
Leadership can make or break a business.
Key Takeaways
- Seventy percent of a team’s engagement can be attributed to its leader, according to Gallup.
- Glassdoor’s new “best-led” companies report ranks the most effective business leaders across industries.
Good leadership often translates to great business results.
After all, 70% of team engagement, which impacts retention and productivity, is attributable to the manager, per Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report.
So which leaders are taking their companies to the next level in 2025?
Job site platform Glassdoor decided to find out via leadership approval ratings based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees.
Companies considered for the list had more than 1,000 employees and received at least 75 ratings across two leadership attributes, such as CEO job performance and senior management.
Nvidia, the technology company that provides critical hardware and software for the AI sector and is led by Jensen Huang, topped Glassdoor’s “best-led” companies list.
As Nvidia‘s president and CEO, Huang helped the company achieve massive growth and become the first to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion in July 2025.
Nvidia employees describe the company’s leadership as “groundbreaking,” “caring” and “agile,” according to Glassdoor’s data.
In-N-Out Burger, the fast-food chain led by billionaire CEO and owner Lynsi Snyder, and MathWorks, the software developer for engineers and scientists led by CEO and co-founder Jack Little, took second and third place in Glassdoor’s best-led companies ranking.
“It’s no coincidence that nearly half of this year’s Best Led Companies were also named among Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work,” Owen Humphries, president at Glassdoor, said. “In a time when business pressures are intensifying and employees are wrestling with fear and anxiety, leaders are facing tough realities.”
Read on for the full list of the 50 companies with the best leadership in 2025:
Company
Ranking
Nvidia
1
In-N-Out Burger
2
MathWorks
3
Crew Carwash
4
Keller Williams
5
Milwaukee Tool
6
EPAM Systems
7
Methodist Health System
8
Synchrony
9
ServiceNow
10
KLA
11
Progressive Insurance
12
SailPoint Technologies
13
Mars
14
KVC Health Systems
15
MSCI
16
Ryan
17
Bain & Company
18
Boston Consulting Group
19
Netflix
20
GE Aerospace
21
Fractal
22
Houston Methodist
23
Altimetrik
24
Ansys
25
Siemens Digital Industries Software
26
Parsons Corporation
27
Akamai
28
athenahealth
29
MSD
30
Intuitive
31
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
32
Orlando Health
33
Dynatrace
34
Trane Technologies
35
Genesys
36
Oliver Wyman
37
Motorola Solutions
38
Hudl
39
H E B
40
Databricks
41
Power Home Remodeling
42
Lockton Companies
43
AMD
44
MongoDB
45
SoftServe
46
Burns & McDonnell
47
Cotality
48
Nasdaq
49
Adobe
50
