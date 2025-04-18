Many businesses are starting to experience declining sales and profits in the wake of recent tariffs. This article will help you figure out how best to "batten down the hatches" so your business can survive to live another day.

All the chaos in the economic and financial markets these days, largely around the impact of new tariffs, is causing unexpected and unfortunate turmoil for many businesses today. Businesses that used to be growing are seeing declines, and businesses that used to be generating healthy profits may now be experiencing losses.

That can be a scary time for the most seasoned executives and even more so for startup executives living it for the first time. Here's how to best navigate these choppy waters.

Why is this happening?