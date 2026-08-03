Why Executive Roles Are Getting Harder to Land (and What to Do About It)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways The rise of fractional leadership is reshaping the executive job market. Companies are turning to fractional, interim and advisory leaders to access top-tier talent without the cost of a full-time hire.

Most executive roles are never posted publicly. Ensure your LinkedIn profile is keyword-optimized so recruiters can find you, and build relationships with executive search firms and senior decision-makers in your field.

Most job seekers significantly underestimate how crowded the executive job market has become. Owning your unique value proposition is crucial for landing an executive role in today’s market.

If you’re struggling to find your next executive role, you’re not alone. While speaking at a recent HR and talent acquisition conference, I kept hearing the same story from leaders and executive recruiters: executives who had done everything right throughout their careers and were now caught off guard by just how long and challenging the executive job search had become.

As a career and executive coach who specializes in tech and other highly competitive industries — think private equity, venture capital, investment banking, and media and entertainment — I hear this regularly. After working one-on-one with hundreds of senior leaders, I’ve found that the executives who struggle most aren’t lacking in talent or experience. They’re operating with an outdated executive job search strategy in a market that has fundamentally changed. Here’s what’s driving that shift and what you can do about it.

The rise of fractional leadership is reshaping the executive job market

Over the past few years, I’ve watched the fractional executive model grow from a niche workaround to a mainstream hiring strategy across both hyper-growth startups and mature enterprises. Companies are increasingly turning to fractional, interim and advisory leaders to access top-tier leadership talent without the overhead of a full-time hire.

This means fewer traditional senior leadership roles exist than many executives realize. If you’re only pursuing traditional full-time executive roles, you’re competing for a shrinking number of leadership opportunities.

I recently worked with an HR leader who had been conducting her executive job search for nearly a year when she sought me out. She had been applying to posted positions and waiting to hear back. Once we reframed her strategy to include fractional and advisory opportunities, she landed a solid engagement within a few weeks. The engagement kept her busy and ultimately converted into a full-time opportunity. The fractional work wasn’t a detour but a different path than she originally imagined.

Most executive roles are never posted publicly

Most senior leaders already know this. What they don’t always know is what to do about it. A significant portion of senior leadership searches are confidential, meaning companies are quietly sourcing leadership talent through back channels, long before anything appears on a job board.

I’ve found that recruiters fill the majority of their placements through their existing networks and research efforts, not through postings. Recently, an executive recruiter shared that approximately two-thirds of their successful placements came directly from their existing network, not from job postings.

In my experience, leaders who rely on job boards as their primary executive job search strategy experience much longer searches. Yes, job boards can be one part of a larger approach, but the real market is happening in conversations you’re not yet in. Your LinkedIn profile needs to be keyword-optimized so executive recruiters can find you on the platform.

I recently worked with a technology executive who had impressive experience but wasn’t showing up in searches on the platform. Once we restructured his profile to make him discoverable, he started hearing from recruiters he had never contacted. The only thing that changed was how he presented himself on LinkedIn.

Recruiters often focus on niche industries and specialties, so it matters who has you in their pipeline. Proactively build relationships with executive search firms and senior decision-makers in your field. Also consider connecting with peers so that you can refer opportunities to one another.

The competition for executive roles is more intense than most leaders realize

Working with hundreds of senior leaders, I’ve found that most significantly underestimate how crowded the executive job market has become. Although many tech companies are drastically cutting mid-level management roles, demand for senior executive roles remains strong. However, the supply of top leaders also remains strong, making it tougher to stand out.

A few years ago, executives often landed roles in 90 days. Now, searches are easily taking six months. This is because companies have more talent to choose from and more qualities they’re assessing for. In addition to AI fluency, they’re assessing your ability to lead through transformation and your documented success in delivering measurable results under pressure. If any of those areas feel underdeveloped for you, you need to address them before your next interview.

This is why owning your unique value proposition, what I call your fabulousness, is critical for landing an executive role in today’s market. The distinct background, experience, skills and results you bring to a role must be clearly articulated across your resume and LinkedIn profile, networking conversations and interviews.

I recently worked with an engineering executive who had an exceptional track record but defaulted to generic language whenever he talked about his work. While his experience was strong, his storytelling skills fell short. Once we identified and articulated what made his leadership approach distinct, his conversations shifted from informational to compelling, and he received an offer in less than two months.

What to start doing today to land your next executive role

The executives who land senior leadership roles in this market aren’t just applying online. They’re intentional about being discoverable by executive headhunters. They’re increasing their visibility before they need to, investing in the right relationships and getting crystal clear on what makes them the best candidates for the roles they want.

If you’ve been in your current role for several years and haven’t maintained an active professional network outside your company, start now. If your LinkedIn profile hasn’t been updated recently, update it. And if fractional or advisory work hasn’t been part of your executive job search strategy, consider whether it should be. The executive job market has changed, which means your approach to job hunting needs to as well. You’ve got this!