Why the Next Big Tech Companies Will Look Like Commodity Traders

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Key Takeaways Commodity tokenization connects capital directly to constrained physical assets and supply chains.

The real opportunity lies in verification, custody and production-linked financial structures.

Future startups will bridge software, finance and physical infrastructure to unlock efficiency.

For most of the last decade, you could build a very large business without ever thinking about the physical world. Software scaled. Capital was cheap. Supply chains mostly worked.

That’s no longer true.

If you’re building in AI, energy or anything tied to infrastructure, you’ve probably already run into it: the constraint isn’t code — it’s materials. Copper doesn’t move fast enough. Permitting takes too long. Supply chains are tighter than people expected.

And yet, the way we finance and trade those materials hasn’t really evolved.

That’s where commodity tokenization starts to get interesting — not as a crypto narrative, but as a way of connecting capital more directly to physical assets.

So what is commodity tokenization, really?

At a basic level, it’s simple.

You take a real-world asset — say copper in a warehouse, or a stream of future production — and you create a digital token that represents a claim on it.

That token can then move in ways the underlying asset can’t:

It can be split into smaller pieces

Traded more easily

Used as collateral

Embedded into other financial products

People have been doing versions of this for a long time. Gold ETFs are an obvious example. But tokenization pushes it further — it makes these claims more flexible, more programmable and in theory, more accessible.

The important thing to understand is that the token itself isn’t the innovation.

The structure around it is.

How it actually works (in practice, not theory)

Most tokenization models follow the same rough path, even if they describe it differently.

First, you need a real asset. That could be:

Physical inventory sitting somewhere verifiable

A contract tied to future production

In some cases, something more speculative like in-ground resources

Then you need someone credible to stand behind it. A custodian, an operator, an auditor — someone the market trusts. Without that, the whole thing falls apart pretty quickly.

From there, a token gets issued that represents some form of claim:

Ownership

Revenue

Delivery rights

Once that exists, it can be traded.

That’s the part people focus on. But in reality, the harder problems are upstream — verification, custody and enforceability. If those aren’t solved, liquidity doesn’t matter.

Why this is coming up again now

Tokenization has been “the next thing” for a while. Most of it hasn’t gone anywhere.

What’s changed is the backdrop.

First, scarcity is real again. Not in a theoretical sense — actually real. The energy transition, AI infrastructure, and reindustrialization are all pulling on the same set of materials. And supply is slow to respond.

Second, capital wants cleaner access. The traditional routes — futures, equities, private deals — are either too complex, too indirect or too closed off.

Third, the tooling is better than it used to be. Not perfect, but better. Custody, settlement and even regulatory clarity are starting to catch up just enough to make this workable in certain niches.

Put those three together, and tokenization starts to look less like a gimmick and more like a workaround.

Where the real opportunities are

If you’re a founder looking at this space, it’s easy to get pulled into the token itself.

That’s probably the wrong place to focus.

The more interesting opportunities are around the edges—where the physical world meets the financial layer.

A few areas stand out.

Verification and data is a big one. Commodity markets run on trust, but a lot of that trust is still manual and opaque. If you can reliably track inventory, production or shipment in a way that markets believe, that’s valuable on its own—token or not.

Production-linked structures are another. Instead of tokenizing what already exists, you tokenize what’s coming out of the ground. Streams, royalties, offtake agreements. That’s where capital actually meets supply.

Marketplaces are still underdeveloped. Not just trading tokens, but connecting buyers and sellers of real material more instantly. That’s harder than it sounds, but potentially much more meaningful.

And then there’s corporate use. Companies sitting on inventory or exposure could use tokenized structures to unlock liquidity or manage risk more efficiently. That part hasn’t really been built out yet.

Where this breaks

There are still plenty of ways this goes wrong.

If the underlying asset isn’t what people think it is, the structure collapses. That’s not a technology problem — it’s a trust problem.

Regulation is still uneven. Depending on how something is structured, you can quickly end up in securities territory, commodities regulation, or both.

And liquidity is not guaranteed. Wrapping something in a token doesn’t mean there’s a market for it.

Probably the biggest issue, though, is that this sits in an uncomfortable middle ground. It’s not purely digital, so it doesn’t scale like software. But it’s not purely physical either, so it requires a different kind of expertise.

That combination tends to filter people out.

The broader shift

For a long time, startups avoided anything tied to the physical economy. It was slower, more complex and harder to scale.

That’s starting to change.

As constraints show up in the real world, the value shifts toward businesses that can actually navigate those constraints — whether that’s sourcing, financing, or moving materials.

Commodity tokenization is one piece of that. Not the whole story, and probably not a clean one. But it’s directionally aligned with where things are going.

Why this matters for founders

The next wave of large companies won’t all look like traditional tech.

Some of them will sit in between — part software, part infrastructure, part finance.

They’ll understand how commodities actually work. They’ll know where the friction is. And they’ll build systems that move capital and materials more efficiently between each other.