Learn how top leaders help their teams rethink urgency, reduce stress and stay focused by avoiding the trap of false pressure.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Urgency, when genuine, helps teams act quickly and meet real deadlines. But when urgency becomes the default mode, it turns into a source of constant pressure. Over time, this leads to burnout, poor decision-making and reactive behavior that harms long-term goals.

The best leaders are starting to shift this mindset. They help their teams separate real urgency from false urgency. They guide people to pause, think and plan rather than rush, respond and regret.

Related: Burnout Threatens Employee Well-Being and Productivity — Here's How to Stop It From Infiltrating Your Workplace

The problem with treating everything as urgent

When every request is marked "ASAP," it eventually stops meaning anything. People get used to running at full speed regardless of the situation. In the short term, things get done. But over time, the costs add up:

Staff fatigue increases: People stop distinguishing between what's critical and what's just loud.

Important work is delayed: Urgency often leads teams to focus on fast tasks, not meaningful ones.

Team dynamics break down: People begin blaming one another for delays, missed details or errors that stem from rushing.

The truth is, urgency should be rare. When everything is urgent, nothing is.

Real vs. false urgency

Before training a team to rethink urgency, leaders must first understand the difference.

Real urgency is tied to clear, time-sensitive outcomes. A security breach. A client presentation tomorrow. A product defect before a public launch. These are valid reasons to act fast.

False urgency often comes from poor planning, vague expectations or habits that reward being busy. It shows up as:

Emails marked high priority without explanation

Slack messages with "urgent" in all caps, sent during off-hours

Rushed deadlines that aren't connected to any real risk or outcome

Leaders are panicking and passing that stress to the team

The best leaders know how to filter these signals and help their teams do the same.

Related: Long Work Hours Lead to Burnout — Not Productivity. Learn When to Step Back From Certain Tasks — And When to Step Up

How top leaders rethink and reframe urgency

1. Model calm responses — even under pressure

People look to leadership to determine the seriousness of an issue. If the leader panics, everyone else tends to follow. Leaders who stay grounded, even during actual high-stress situations, train their team to assess rather than react.

When something important comes up, they ask:

"What's the actual deadline here?"

"What happens if we don't act right now?"

"Is this urgent, or is it just loud?"

This type of thinking starts to spread. Teams begin asking these same questions before jumping into action.

2. Build a culture of thoughtful planning

False urgency often results from unclear planning. The best leaders invest time upfront to prevent chaos later.

They set clear expectations for:

Project timelines

Review cycles

Communication rules for actual emergencies

They make sure teams have enough notice for major tasks, and they push back on unrealistic timelines from other departments or clients. This doesn't mean avoiding deadlines; it means preventing unnecessary ones.

3. Introduce a shared language around urgency

When everyone defines "urgent" differently, confusion takes over. Effective leaders establish straightforward systems to categorize requests. For example:

Critical : Must be addressed immediately. Clear consequences if delayed.

High : Needs attention within 24-48 hours.

Standard : On track for delivery within regular timelines.

Low: Can be deferred or reviewed when time allows.

These definitions help teams prioritize instead of treating every request the same.

4. Reward thoughtful work, not just fast work

Speed often gets attention. The person who replies in five minutes is praised more than the one who responds in two hours with a better solution.

Top leaders change this. They recognize:

Work that avoids rework

Thoughtful solutions that prevent future problems

People who ask clarifying questions instead of saying "yes" to everything

This shift teaches teams that the best work isn't always the quickest; it's the most accurate, useful and durable.

When real urgency strikes: Set clear, temporary protocols

Urgency can't be avoided entirely. There will be times when fast action is necessary. Strong leaders make this clear, but they also make it temporary.

They say things like: "This needs to be done by the end of the day, and here's why. We'll return to normal workflow tomorrow."

This prevents panic from spreading and reminds the team that urgency is the exception, not the rule. When repeated often, it creates discipline. People learn to shift gears when needed, but they don't live in that mode full-time.

Managing communication expectations

Urgency often shows up in how people communicate, especially in remote or hybrid setups. Leaders who want to reduce false urgency establish clear boundaries:

No expectation of instant replies: Unless marked critical, messages can be addressed during working hours.

Use subject lines or Slack labels: This helps the team instantly understand the priority level without guessing.

Avoid back-to-back urgent emails: If everything you send is marked urgent, the team will start ignoring it or, worse, resenting it.

Related: Don't Let the 'Urgent' Overtake the 'Important'

What to do if your team is already operating in constant urgency

If your team is stuck in the habit of constant rushing, the fix won't happen overnight. But it can be done with consistent action.

Acknowledge the pattern: Call it out in a team meeting. Share the goal of creating a healthier workflow. Make it clear this is not about slowing output, it's about improving results and reducing stress. Audit current requests: Review the last two weeks of "urgent" items. How many were truly time-sensitive? What could have been avoided with better planning? Introduce priority levels: Start labeling tasks with real urgency levels. Encourage team members to do the same when assigning or requesting work. Protect team focus: Block time for deep work. Reduce unnecessary meetings. Allow time buffers around deadlines to accommodate last-minute changes without turning everything into a fire drill. Train direct reports to do the same: Encourage managers under you to follow the same habits. If urgency is only controlled at the top, it will return quickly. Build shared standards that last across layers.

In the long run, teaching your team to rethink urgency is not just a productivity improvement; it's a leadership responsibility.