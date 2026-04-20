3 Biohacks High-Performing Entrepreneurs Are Using to Outlast Burnout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Founder performance is driven by engineered energy, not personality or raw ambition alone.

Cellular therapies may improve oxygen delivery, recovery and cognitive consistency for entrepreneurs.

Combating “shadow burnout” requires daily physiological optimization, not just better time management.

For years, the idea of being “superhuman” belonged to comic books and elite athletes. Today, it belongs to founders.

Not because entrepreneurs are running faster or lifting more, but because the best ones have figured out that sustained energy, mental clarity and physical resilience are not personality traits. They are biological outputs and they can be engineered.

Research from UC San Francisco confirms that entrepreneurs are 50% more likely to report mental health conditions than the general population, and a 2025 survey of 127 California-based startup executives found that 73% were experiencing what researchers now call “shadow burnout,” continuing to perform at a high level while experiencing persistent fatigue, emotional detachment, and declining cognitive function behind the scenes. Meanwhile, 53% of entrepreneurs who experienced burnout reported a direct decline in creativity and innovation.

The problem is not ambition. It is energy. And a growing number of high performers are solving it at the cellular level.

Jason Tebeau of Da Vinci Medical developed the Superhuman Protocol, a stacked combination of three evidence-backed therapies that can be completed in roughly 15 to 20 minutes. The three components work together to support cellular energy production, oxygen delivery, and recovery. How you sequence them depends on your setup. Here is what the science says about each one.

1. PEMF: Prime Your Cells

Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy uses low-frequency electromagnetic pulses to support cellular function and circulation. A review published in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living found that PEMF improves tissue oxygenation, microcirculation and angiogenesis, with one study on diabetic subjects reporting a measurable increase in microcirculation through enhancement of capillary blood flow. A separate study published in PMC found that PEMF increased microvascular perfusion and tissue oxygenation in the brain through nitric oxide-mediated vasodilation, suggesting potential applications well beyond clinical recovery settings.

For founders, the practical implication is straightforward. Better circulation means more oxygen and nutrients reaching the brain before the first difficult conversation or high-stakes decision of the day.

2. EWOT: Flood your system with oxygen

Exercise with oxygen therapy pairs light physical activity with concentrated oxygen, typically 90 to 95 percent oxygen versus the 21 percent found in ambient air. In a clinical examination of 46 patients, approximately two-thirds experienced an increase in resting arterial oxygen pressure that persisted more than three months after completing therapy, demonstrating both prophylactic and therapeutic improvements in cardiorespiratory and cardiovascular efficiency. A separate double-blind study showed a 17% improvement in the energetic and oxygenation state of healthy male volunteers after just two weeks of twice-weekly 15-minute sessions.

The cognitive angle matters just as much as the physical one. The brain is the body’s most oxygen-dependent organ, consuming approximately 20% of total oxygen intake despite representing only about 2% of body weight, which is why brain fog and mental fatigue are often early signs of poor microvascular circulation and systemic hypoxia. Entrepreneurs who operate primarily in the cognitive arena are, in effect, running a high-performance engine on whatever oxygen delivery their circulation will support.

3. Red and near-infrared light: Recharge your mitochondria

This component targets the mitochondria, the cellular structures responsible for producing ATP, the energy currency that powers every decision, every creative leap and every hour of sustained focus a founder puts in. Research published in PMC found that mitochondrial photostimulation with red and near-infrared light increases ATP production by activating light-sensitive components of the mitochondrial electron transport chain. A study in the Journal of Biophotonics confirmed that 670nm photobiomodulation improves mitochondrial membrane potential and increases ATP production via elevated oxidative phosphorylation, with improvements that translate into measurable changes in central nervous system function.

The research is pointing toward something founders intuitively understand: the body that recovers fastest performs longest.

The stack in practice

What makes the Superhuman Protocol distinct is not any single component. It is the combination. Tebeau’s approach brings all three into one session, and depending on your equipment, the order can flex to fit your setup. Some practitioners use a 360i bed that allows EWOT first, then moves into PEMF and red light in the same session. The throughline is consistency: a daily 15 to 20 minute investment that creates a physiological baseline most founders never had before.

Many who use structured morning protocols report fewer energy crashes, reduced reliance on caffeine and a more consistent cognitive baseline throughout the day. Better cellular energy production, better oxygen delivery, and better circulation mean the brain simply has more to work with before the calendar even starts.

The business case

There is a financial argument here, too. Under Section 179 of the U.S. tax code, expanded under legislation signed in July 2025, businesses can deduct the full cost of qualifying equipment in the year it is purchased, up to $2.5 million, rather than depreciating it over time. For entrepreneurs building in-office or home recovery spaces, that changes the economics of the investment. Consult your accountant, but the framing is shifting: performance infrastructure is increasingly a business asset, not a personal indulgence.

In a world where 73% of founders are quietly burning out while still hitting their numbers, the competitive edge may not come from working harder. It may come from building a body and brain that can outlast the pressure, and showing up sharper, longer, than everyone else in the room.