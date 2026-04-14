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Key Takeaways Effort is sometimes the only qualification you need.

You might be scared of a big opportunity when it presents itself — do it scared.

Reflecting on past mistakes is actually where confidence is built.

Entrepreneurs are skilled at preparing, planning and executing. We work hard and believe that growth follows effort, and readiness follows preparation.

But some of the most meaningful opportunities arrive before you feel qualified for them. They show up a little too early, stretch your identity and expose your insecurities.

If you’re not careful, fear can convince you to walk away from a great opportunity. Over time, I’ve learned this: You won’t feel ready for every opportunity that matters. However, your willingness to step into it anyway is what prepares you.

Here are three lessons that have helped me take opportunities before I felt prepared for them.

1. Effort is the only qualification you need

When I was asked to interview Jay Shetty, I was completely surprised. I remember thinking, “Why would they ask me? I’m not an interviewer. I don’t do this for a living. I don’t have the interview experience I’m sure he’s used to.”

What I realized is this: Effort is often the only qualification opportunity requires.

It was objectively an incredible opportunity. I should’ve been excited by the situation and in some ways I was. But I was also terrified. I knew his work, had read his books and seen interviews with him in the past. But knowing the material didn’t take away from the fact that I felt like I didn’t measure up. “What makes me qualified to interview Jay Shetty?”

I’ve noticed this feeling come up throughout moments in my life that feel like a big leap. I recently announced that I’m in the process of writing a book and simply getting to the point where I can say that out loud without needing to caveat it took me years. Not because I doubt my ability to write, but because again I felt the need to qualify for the opportunity.

Some opportunities trigger your insecurities more than others. They tap into your identity instead of your past professional achievements or efforts, giving fear easy access.

Fear isn’t proof you’re unqualified. It’s proof you’re stretching. Even through my anxiety, I knew I couldn’t let self-doubt stop me from participating in the interview.

2. Do it scared

The real growth didn’t happen during the interview. It happened after. I was proud that I showed up, and I was proud of how I was able to learn from the experience.

The interview was straightforward, and I relied on the structure that was set up for the conversation. Looking back, I know I could’ve brought more of my own personality and my own strengths into the moment, but I did the best I could. The things I wanted to change stayed with me and helped me evolve my skillset.

The experience showed me blind spots. It shed light on how I respond to this kind of stress and where I could lean into my strengths next time. I learned how I could improve and how little there was to be afraid of when approaching future situations. It made me hungry for more opportunities. It didn’t have to be perfect to be powerful or valuable. In fact, I’ve found that growth often lives in the mess.

I’ve learned to look at high-pressure experiences as spaces full of data rather than as something with high potential for failure. We forget sometimes, after a certain point in our lives, that hands-on experience is a sort of alchemy, turning nerves into confidence.

3. Reflection is where confidence is built

If I were given the opportunity to interview someone like Shetty again, the conversation would be different. Not because I suddenly became more capable, but because I’m more experienced.

Confidence didn’t come from doing it once. It came from reflecting on it afterward — turning experience into insight, and insight into better decisions. The more honest you are in reflection, the less you hesitate the next time.

I’ve had moments, especially while working on personal projects like my book, where progress feels slow and insecurity feels loud again. When that happens, it’s easy to question whether this is the right time to push or if I really need another challenge. It’s important to remind myself that questioning what’s working does not equal disaster.

Reflection builds discernment, and discernment builds confidence. Refocusing on what is important, what you want, and what’s worked in the past is a skill that will help you succeed in every opportunity.

Looking back at experiences, especially the uncomfortable ones, helps refine that discernment. It breeds intuition and makes future decisions more intentional, more informed.

As I was getting mic’ed up to record with Shetty, I caught myself spiraling. Who was I to conduct this interview? Then I asked a better question. Who was I to turn down this opportunity?

Entrepreneurship guarantees discomfort. If you are building something meaningful, you will regularly be invited into rooms before you feel ready.

You can wait for confidence, or you can let courage build it. The opportunity won’t always feel perfectly timed. But if it stretches you, that may be the point.