Entrepreneurs Don’t Have Time to Write Books — This AI-Powered Tool Solves That Problem

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Let’s face it, entrepreneurs don’t have the luxury of free time, which means hobbies and passions quickly fall by the wayside. So if you’ve always dreamed of writing a book or wanted to get your business know-how published, you’ll probably need to enlist a little help.

BookBud AI E-Book Generator can help you finally get it done, and right now, a 40 million-character lifetime subscription can be yours for just $99 (MSRP $1,200).

Turn your business knowledge into a book

Forget any preconceived notions you have about AI-generated books. BookBud.ai helps you write, format, and complete high-quality fiction, nonfiction, and even multilingual books. Once your books are done, BookBud.ai gives you everything you need to publish them on Amazon, Kobo, and Apple Books and start profiting.

Whether you’d like to write a book about your business’s subject matter or you have a fictional tale you’ve always wanted to jot down, BookBud.ai’s writing suite makes it simple to write it all quickly. It even makes you an eye-catching, AI-generated cover.

Entrepreneurs need efficient tools, and this one fits the bill. Create, format, and prepare your book for distribution in around an hour. You keep 100% of the royalties, as you retain full commercial rights.

Once you have your book finished, you can choose to export it as an ebook, with the option to print and audiobook. Want to reach a wider audience? Publish it in different languages — BookBud.ai supports 10.

This lifetime subscription gives you 40 million non-expiring AI characters to work with at your leisure. That’s enough to create approximately 100 full-length, 200-page books.

Create ready-to-publish books in an hour with this lifetime subscription to BookBud AI E-Book Generator on sale now for just $99 (MSRP $1,200).

StackSocial prices subject to change.