A recent Gusto report found that "fully remote SMBs score higher across almost every indicator of performance." Remote workers and entrepreneurs may want to travel more frequently, either for international business purposes or simply because it's possible to work from almost anywhere. To keep expenses down, the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plan can save up to $2,000 in airfare per trip, and a one-year subscription is currently available to new users for only $29.99.

Why pay full price for airfare?

Dollar Flight Club helps professionals save time and money. Instead of scouring the internet 24/7 to find the low fares, they send them straight to your inbox. Your subscription includes a handy email/app combination so you can get alerts when the cheapest economy-class plane fares become available for your favorite domestic and international destinations. You might even get lucky with mistake fares, when airlines list incredibly low fares by accident. Competition for mistake fares is intense, but DFC lets you get the drop on everyone else vying for the same deal.

As a Premium member, you can choose up to four departure airports. Then, you just enter your destinations and wait for the bargains to show up in your Inbox or on your app. Either way, you can book your flight directly from the alert and save as much as 90% on airfares. Sample round-trip economy fares members have enjoyed include:

  • Hawaii from $161
  • Cancun from $175
  • Spain from $298
  • Japan from $455

It's no wonder more than 2 million members around the world trust the Dollar Flight Club to help them achieve huge travel savings.

Get a one-year subscription to the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plan while it's available to new users for only $29.99, a 56% discount off the regular $69 subscription price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
