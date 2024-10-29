Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Are you starting to think about decking the halls? Or maybe you are already in full Q4 mode. Regardless of your situation, you are surely busy. If you'd like support this holiday season and beyond, this Costco promotion could be of great use.

Now is the perfect time to become a Costco Gold Star Member before the holiday season gets into full swing. For just $65, you'll receive a 1-year Costco membership plus a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Whether you're stocking up on groceries for your holiday feasts, hunting for gifts for tech lovers, or decorating your home and office, your to-do list could be completed much easier. Costco has over 500 locations across the U.S., so you'll almost always have access to your favorites.

Along with access to Costco's wholesale pricing, Gold Star Members can enjoy additional perks like access to the Costco Gas Station for discounted fuel and the Costco Tire Center. Plus, with online shopping available and an additional Household Card for someone 18 or older in your home to help with the shopping load, you'll be crossing things off the list even faster.

Want more? Members can find additional savings on high-quality Kirkland Signature™ products all year round.

This is ideal for busy professionals and families who want to save time and money during the bustling holiday season.

Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership plus a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $65 for a limited time.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $45 Digital Costco Shop Card* - $65

Get It Here!



StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $65 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $65 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
