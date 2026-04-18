Get Lifetime Access to 1,000+ Professional Courses for Just $19.97

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The most successful entrepreneurs share one habit: they never stop learning. For solo founders and small-business owners, that investment starts with themselves. The catch is time and money. Traditional courses are expensive, individual platforms add up fast, and MBA programs can require months of time and resources.

EDU Unlimited by StackSkills was built to solve that exact problem. Right now, entrepreneurs can grab lifetime access to 1,000+ professional e-learning courses for just $19.97 (reg. $600), a single payment with no recurring fees, ever.

What’s inside the platform

StackSkills covers the skills that actually move the needle for business owners: IT, software development, graphic design, digital marketing, finance, business strategy, and more. With 350+ elite instructors, all practitioners with real-world experience, the courses go beyond theory and into the practical.

The library spans beginner to advanced, so whether you’re a first-time founder trying to understand SEO or a seasoned operator looking to level up your data analytics game, there’s a relevant path for you. New courses are added monthly, keeping your access current as industries shift.

Built for entrepreneurs, not students

StackSkills doesn’t assume you have hours to spare. The platform is fully accessible on desktop and mobile with unlimited devices, so you can fit in a lesson between calls or during a commute. Progress tracking keeps you organized across multiple courses, and course certifications give you something tangible to show for the work.

You’ll also get quarterly instructor Q&A webinars, a useful touch for founders who want accountability and direct access to subject matter experts.

Compare that to the cost of a single college course (easily $1,000+) or a monthly LinkedIn Learning subscription, and the math here makes sense for any budget-conscious business owner.

Get lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for $19.97 (reg. $600) and start your upskilling journey today.

As a bonus, you can own Microsoft Office 2021 for free. Add this deal to your cart, then keep shopping until you reach $100+. After that, add MSO and enter GWP4MAC (for Mac) or GWP4WIND (for Windows) at checkout to get it for $0. Ends 4/19.

Gift with $100+ purchase promo ends April 19, 2026. Exclusions apply. Only one promo code applicable per order. Prices subject to change.

StackSocial prices subject to change.