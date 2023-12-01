Get Lifetime All-Language Access to Rosetta Stone for $150 Expand yourself and your business possibilities by learning a language in your spare time.

You may travel a lot for business, but you can only really call yourself a citizen of the world if you can speak a few languages. Learning a new one is challenging in adulthood, but it's a lot easier with the help of Rosetta Stone. Winner of PC Mag's Best Language Education Software for five consecutive years and trusted by international organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone is one of the world's top language learning solutions. During our Cyber Monday sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to all languages available for $250 off.

Rosetta Stone's immersive training method is based on the way we learn languages as a child. Beginning with the absolute basics, you'll use interactive lessons and the proprietary speech recognition technology TruAccent to elevate your skills and ensure you're getting the accent and pronunciation right. As you progress, you'll learn practical skills like ordering food, shopping, and taking a cab before rising to more complex topics like sharing opinions.

Over time, you'll be able to read, write, and speak 25 languages (one at a time) with lifetime access to the entire Rosetta Stone library. Before you know it, you'll be chipping away at languages and learning the skills you need to navigate when traveling for work or fun.

The first step to becoming a citizen of the world is learning more languages. Take that step with Rosetta Stone.

Now through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone's 25 languages for just $149.97 (reg. $399).

