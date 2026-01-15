Grab a Lifetime of Award-Winning Fitness Training for $150

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A mere 23% of American adults meet recommended physical activity guidelines, the CDC says. For entrepreneurs who are juggling business demands with health goals, finding time and guidance for effective workouts can become a real challenge.

Fortunately, you can now get personalized training and nutrition planning that adapts to your schedule, fitness level and available equipment. Best of all, new users can get a lifetime subscription to Jillian MIchaels: The Fitness App for just $149.99, a discount of 66% off the regular $449.95 subscription price.

Professional fitness coaching that fits your business lifestyle

The app includes more than 1,000 workout videos spanning basic to advanced levels – everything from HIIT sessions to targeted routines. The dynamic workout system customizes each session based on your fitness level, goals and available time. For business owners working from home or traveling frequently, this flexibility means maintaining consistency without gym memberships or fixed class schedules.

Workout customization goes way beyond generic fitness plans. Swap or ban specific exercises, adjust transition times and select which equipment you have on hand. working out in a hotel room with nothing? The app adapts. Audio-only workouts let you exercise outdoors when you need a screen break.

The Advanced Meal Planner System handles nutrition with the same level of personalization, accommodating dietary restrictions while supporting your fitness objectives. Pre and postnatal programs serve users at different life stages, while meditation and self-care series help prevent burnout.

Beat Sync technology adjusts your music’s tempo to match workout pace. You can also play your own playlists during sessions.

It’s easy to see why the app has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the Apple App Store. As PCMag observes:

“Jillian Michaels Fitness gives you a custom daily workout and meal plan to follow for slimming down and building muscle. It has options to suit different dietary restrictions. It’s an excellent app for those who want tough workouts.”

Get a Jillian MIchaels: The Fitness App lifetime subscription now, while it’s available to new users for only $149.99, a 66% discount off the regular $449.95 subscription price.



StackSocial prices subject to change.