Grab This Golf Simulator for 20% off During an Extended Cyber Week Sale

If you're an entrepreneur, it can be a good idea to adopt golf as a hobby. Not only is it a relaxing way to refocus yourself but it can also be a valuable business asset if a potential client loves to play. But it's better to have some skills if you're looking to do business on the links.

Live in a cold area and need to practice your golf game this inside winter? The TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is available for $199.

The TruGolf Mini was made to help golfers of all abilities hone their skill levels at home, rain or shine. Paired with E6 CONNECT software, the interactive swing studio gives you comprehensive analytics, full course play, practice ranges, games, and more right in your living room. The elite TruGolf Mini sensor gathers meaningful swing data every time you swing, capturing four critical swing characteristics: club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path. With all that information, it can help you understand why you're slicing everything and hone your swing through practice.

The weighted swing trainer emulates an authentic impact sensation every time you swing so it feels like you're really practicing with your clubs at home. The skills challenges offer useful exercises for everyday golfers to work on their abilities and you'll even get access to nearly 100 3D-rendered world-famous courses and mini-games. That way, you can take the skills you're learning and apply them to the game as you go.

The TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator improves your golf game in the offseason.

