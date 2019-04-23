How the Founder of Poo-Pourri Thinks About Success and Achievement

Gerard Adams sits down with Suzy Batiz to discuss her guiding principles and latest projects.

By Gerard Adams

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams interviews Suzy Batiz, the founder of Poo-Pourri, an oil-based spray that eliminates unwanted scents.

Adams dives right into a tour of Batiz's creative spaces and also hears about some of the new products she is working on as an entrepreneur. Batiz breaks down her days, including the routines she finds the most fruitful, which include taking time to meditate and composing her thoughts by dictation. Batiz shares some of the ideas inside her new book and details her foray into a new line of spiritual products equipped with their own distinct vibrations.

Later on, the two entrepreneurs dive into the evolution of their own respective spiritual journeys.

Click the video to hear more from Gerard Adam and Suzy Batiz's discussion.

Gerard Adams

Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24

Gerard Adams is The Millennial Mentor™, inspiring the generation to leverage their passions for success and create the lifestyle they dream of. A serial entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire by the age of 24 and millennial himself, he is most popularly known as the co-founder of Elite Daily. To date, he has built, backed or invested in nine businesses across multiple industries that have all delivered over seven-figure profits. Gerard has recently developed a video series, Leaders Create Leaders, to offer a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. Learn more at GerardAdams.com

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Spirituality Lifestyle Video Entrepreneur Network

