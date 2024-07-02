Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Store

According to Jammy Digital, ghosting doesn't just happen in the dating world. Eighty-four percent of entrepreneurs reported that they had once spent more than 30 minutes with a potential client and ultimately never heard from them again. If you'd like to try to decrease that statistic for yourself, expanding your vocabulary is a great place to start.

Impress potential clients and investors with a more robust vocab with a little help from Wordela Vocabulary Builder. This handy app utilizes AI-assisted learning to help you build and retain more words, and a lifetime subscription can be yours for only $9.99 — over $300 off the usual price.

When it comes to the workplace, your vocabulary is very important. It can help you appear more trustworthy and reputable, while also giving clues about your education and background. If you want to give your vocabulary a boost, this lifetime subscription to Wordela is here to help. If you dedicate just 10 minutes a day to working with their lessons, flashcards, spelling statistics, curated lists, and more, your communication can improve over time.

Wordela incorporates artificial intelligence technology to help accelerate your learning. Leaning on AI-driven spelling and vocab support for your lesson plans, The app's AutoLearn technology is designed to boost your information retention. And anytime you do anything in Wordela, that activity is tracked and used to customize your future learning. This lifetime subscription includes all of the built-in word lists, unlimited custom word lists, and all 166 premium vocabulary, career success, and training courses available.

Enhance your business through better communication with a lifetime subscription to Wordela Vocabulary Builder, now just $9.99 (reg. $324).

