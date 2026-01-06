Learn Up to 41 Languages Over a Lifetime for Just $90

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Speaking multiple languages can increase earning potential by 10% to 15% in many industries, according to a report by the British Academy. If you’re hoping to expand into global markets or already working with international clients, language skills open doors that translation apps just can’t match. However, that is no longer a problem for you because you can now master real-world conversations in 41 languages with a lifetime subscription to Mondly Premium (All Languages). Best of all, it is available for only $89.99.

Business fluency without the classroom commitment

One of the biggest advantages Mondly by Pearson offers is the ability to learn other languages from your own, instead of forcing you to start from English. Picking up new languages this way can be faster and more natural for non-native English speakers.

The platform’s other enormous advantage over other language programs is its focus on business communications. You’ll have access to more than 200 lessons covering workplace interactions, negotiations, and other professional scenarios that are vital when closing deals or managing international teams.

The speech recognition technology gives you real-time feedback on pronunciation using audio from professional voice actors. You develop fluency through real-world dialogues and an interactive chatbot that simulates actual conversations. This beats memorizing vocabulary lists because you’re learning phrases you’ll actually use in meetings, emails, and client calls.

Daily lessons, weekly quizzes, and monthly challenges keep you progressing without requiring huge time blocks. The hands-free mode lets you learn while commuting, cooking or walking — the app reads aloud, so multitasking doesn’t break your streak.

Mondly covers all skill levels from complete novice to advanced with grammar tools, vocabulary builders and conjugation tables. The more than 300 bite-sized lessons focus on practical topics such as travel, family, food and sports.

The platform works on PC, Mac, iOS and Android with automatic syncing. Start a lesson on your laptop and finish it on your phone without losing progress. Bloomberg calls it “the closest thing to a classroom education, while CNN describes it as “like having a private tutor.”

