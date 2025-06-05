More People are Ditching Sleep Gummies for This Weird Little Hack

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've tried melatonin. You've tried magnesium. You've even tried those bizarre weighted eye masks. Still, you're wide awake at 1:47 a.m., staring at the ceiling and thinking about tomorrow's workday. There's a new method gaining traction among the exhausted, and it has nothing to do with pills or warm-milk concoctions.

Those who've heard of sleep headphones or meditation won't be surprised that more people are turning to both of these practices for a harmonious blend of wonderful sleep. And you can grab this Bluetooth sleep headband and meditation breathing light bundle from our shop for $116.99 (reg. $138.90).

HoomBand: Sleep audio for busy brains

Worn like a comfy headband, HoomBand is built with flat, breathable Bluetooth speakers. Pair it with the Livlab app to discover more than 100 hours of hypnotic stories, meditations, and soundscapes designed by sleep experts. This acts like a sleep coach in your ears, using tools like hypnosis, binaural beats, and five-sense visualization to guide you out of your thoughts and into restful sleep.

Of course, you could also pair the sleep headphones with Spotify or YouTube to listen to a podcast or music to fall asleep, but many will probably find this too distracting to actually fall asleep.

Dodow: A breathing light that tells your brain it's time to sleep

If stress keeps your mind buzzing well past midnight, Dodow tackles it from a different angle—your breath. Place this compact, cordless light on your nightstand, tap to begin, and you'll see a soft blue light gently expand and contract on your ceiling.

All you have to do is sync your inhales and exhales with it. Over the next eight to 20 minutes, your breathing slows, your nervous system resets, and your body naturally prepares for sleep. It's a blend of cognitive therapy, cardiac coherence, and yoga breathing that more than 1.2 million people already use.

Why this deal is worth it

You can't build your business or have a good day at work without energy, clarity, and mental focus. This bundle offers a drug-free, screen-free, subscription-free way to reclaim your sleep—and, in turn, your performance. Whether you're dealing with burnout, jet lag, or just an overactive mind, HoomBand and Dodow offer the kind of simple, science-backed reset high-performers need most.

