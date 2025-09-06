Optimize Your Budget With a $50 Sam's Club Membership and $35 in Rewards Whether you run a shop or a startup, Sam's Club helps you spend less to do more.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Running a business or side hustle comes with enough costs. Your supplies, snacks, tools, and tech shouldn't be one of them. With a Sam's Club Membership, you get direct access to bulk pricing and high-quality inventory across nearly every category, from office breakroom staples to laptops, smart appliances, and furniture. And right now, new members pay just $50 and get $35 in Sam's Cash to spend on whatever your business needs for the year.

This offer is designed specifically for new U.S. members and gives you a full year of membership benefits, including a complimentary household card for additional team savings. It's perfect for small business owners, solo operators, freelancers, and teams looking to stretch their spend across food, operations, and client perks.

You'll also unlock exclusive discounts on travel, car rentals, entertainment, and more — so the value doesn't stop at your shopping cart. With the Sam's Club mobile app and Scan & Go checkout, you can streamline the in-store experience and stay focused on what matters most: running your business efficiently.

Unlike other retailers, Sam's Club operates on a curated, limited-item model, meaning each product is selected for quality, reliability, and value. And with nearly 600 U.S. locations, plus a robust online shopping experience, your next restock is never far away.

To get started, redeem your code within 30 days of purchase. Your membership is valid for one year from activation and auto-renews unless canceled.

For a limited time, join Sam's Club for $50 for a one-year membership to get $35 in Sam's Cash, and start turning everyday purchases into big-time business wins.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Amanda Breen
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Buying / Investing in Business

From a $120M Acquisition to a $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Productivity

You Can't Beat Procrastination With Time Management or Productivity Hacks. Here's What Actually Works.

Procrastination isn't about time — it's about emotion. Here's how to work with your brain to navigate emotions and overcome procrastination.

By John Williams