Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Save up to 90 Percent on Flights with This $80 Lifetime Deal Matt's Flights helps users find discounted fares to their preferred airports and regions.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Matt's Flights

TL;DR: Be smart with how you approach business travel. You can save up to 90 percent on domestic and international flights with this lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium Plan, which is only $79.97 (reg. $1,800).

Professionals and companies spend more than $700 billion on business travel every year, according to Statista. It's safe to say that there are a lot of lost dollars in there. If you're one of the smarter entrepreneurs and business leaders out there who knows the difference between a well-priced flight and an overpriced one affecting your business — this limited-time deal is worth checking out.

With this deal on a lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium Plan, which is only $79.97 (reg. $1,800), you can save big on flights to and from the airport of your choice. This intuitive and helpful flight deal alert service features exclusive rates for domestic and international fares.

Included in this lifetime subscription, you will get updates and alerts on mistake fares, well-priced tickets, and deals to and from airports and cities of your choosing. Users can also learn about great travel deals with one-on-one travel planning from Matt himself. Talk about personalized service!

Matt's Flights offers premium members as many as five times more deals than other members. When you buy it here, you can redeem a unique code on the platform, sign up for the Premium Plan, and start getting great deals sent to your inbox in no time.

If you're curious about how this service has benefitted other travelers, consider some of the rave reviews it has received over the years from trusted publications like the New York Times and Thrillist.

Take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to get a lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium Plan for only $79.97 (reg. $1,800).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Starting a Business

The One Secret Ingredient That Turned This Healthy Chocolate Bar Into a Breakout Success

In a crowded market, Mid-Day Squares has discovered a superpower to help it stand out.

By Jon Bier
Business News

Warren Buffett Just Changed Up His Will and Locked Out the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Buffett still donated over nine million Berkshire Hathaway shares to the foundation, but the contributions will only continue during his lifetime.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Sounds Off on Developing AI: 'I Don't Think AI Technology Is a Thing That Should Be Hoarded'

Meta's CEO spoke about AI's future during an interview with YouTuber, Kalloway.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Wells Fargo Analysts Tested 75 Bowls at Chipotle — and the Portion Sizes Were Wildly Inconsistent

Zachary Fadem and a team of analysts ordered the same bowl 75 times at eight different NYC restaurants.

By Emily Rella