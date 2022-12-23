Show Your Customers Their Business Is Appreciated With Two Dozen Roses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For businesses, the gift-giving season never ends. A recent study found that 83% of people who had received corporate gifts felt closer to the company that sent them.

StackCommerce

If you want to grab the attention of a client, valuable customer, or investor, you could take advantage of Rose Farmers' limited-time deal and send Two Dozen Mixed Color Roses for just $39.99.

A gift to remember your business by.

Shipping is free on this gorgeous gift for the people who matter most to your business. Show your clients, customers, investors, or employees how much you care with a set of 24 long-stem roses. When you order, your giftee will receive a bouquet of 24 flowers split into two colors. The colors themselves are up to the farm, but they're guaranteed 12 of each.



The color may be a surprise, but you can still upgrade the vase or purchase bouquet add-ins. When you redeem your digital voucher, take a look at all the customization options for your bouquet. Add in accent plants like Baby's Breath or Ruscus leaves, a display of preserved eternal roses, four bottles of wine, or even a teddy bear.

There are a few other things to consider before you purchase. Flowers can only be delivered within the continental United States and should be set to be delivered one to two days before the date you want them to arrive in case there is a delay. When you order, you'll receive a digital voucher to be redeemed on the Rose Farmers website. To take advantage of free shipping, just select UPS for your shipping option. Keep in mind that flowers cannot be delivered on Saturdays or Sundays and that there is a limit of one order per customer.

Send flowers to your client, customer, or investor.

Show your business's supporters that they matter. For a limited time, get a digital voucher for two dozen mixed color roses on sale for $39.99 (reg. $85) until December 30. No coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.