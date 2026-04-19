Successful Entrepreneurs Never Stop Learning and This Documentary Subscription Helps

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The throughline connecting the world’s most successful entrepreneurs is not just hustle or capital. It is an insatiable appetite for knowledge. Curiosity Stream Standard Plan Lifetime Subscription delivers that kind of fuel in a format built for busy minds, and right now it is available for a cost-effective rate.

Get this Curiosity Stream Standard Plan Lifetime Subscription for $127.49 (reg. $399.99) with code STREAM15 through April 19th with this limited-time price drop.

What Curiosity Stream offers

Founded by John Hendricks, the visionary who built Discovery Communications into a global media powerhouse, Curiosity Stream is not your average documentary streaming platform. Its library spans thousands of documentaries across science, technology, history, nature, and art, covering subject areas that map directly onto what entrepreneurs need to stay sharp and competitive.

The standard plan includes HD streaming at 1920×1080, downloadable content for offline viewing, seamless multi-device access across iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Xbox, plus weekly content additions so the well never runs dry. Series like Engineering the Future, Autonomy, and Deep Time History are exactly the kind of content that reframes how you think about industry, innovation, and what comes next.

The platform holds a 4.0/5 on PCMag and a 4.7/5 on the Apple App Store. It has also earned Emmy recognition, with its Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places trilogy taking home a News & Documentary Award for Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction.

A smarter way to invest in your own development

Most professional development costs compound over time. Subscriptions stack up. Courses go unfinished. This deal cuts through that noise entirely.

At such a competitive price point, you are eliminating a recurring line item from your budget while adding a permanent resource to your toolkit.

Get this Curiosity Stream Standard Plan Lifetime Subscription for $127.49 (reg. $399.99) with code STREAM15 through April 19th.

StackSocial prices subject to change.